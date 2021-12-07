Jeep Adds 50% More Electric Range To Its 5,000 Pound Wrangler 4XE’s Commute

Jeep, like every carmaker, is racing to create more economical vehicles to match stringent emissions rules around the world. Nowhere is this more important than in Europe, where lawmakers ruled that average CO2 emissions of new cars must be cut by 15% by 2025.

In order to meet these targets, the Stellantis-owned maker of sizable SUVs has put its thinking hat on. After some big-brain stuff, Jeep has come up with a new eco-minded car that it thinks will be perfect for city-centre commutes across Europe.

It’s a hybrid-powered Wrangler Unlimited, of course.

This Jeep runs on electricity, you know. (Photo: Stellantis)

Now, that might sound like a ridiculous idea for anyone that’s seen the size of the roads in central Paris, London or Rome, and has seen the size of the four-door Jeep Wrangler, but Jeep is all-in on this hybrid Wrangler thing. So much so, that from 2022, the hybrid Wrangler 4XE will be the only option for buyers of Jeep’s flagship off-roader in Europe next year.

It had better be good then.

In order to make this 2,268 kg truck’s appeal to sensible European drivers, Jeep has amped up the range of its hybrid truck. Now, the Wrangler 4XE can cover up to 53 kilometres on a charge, which is about 48 km. That’s up from the 32 km that the 2021 model can cover on electric power alone.

This, Jeep says, is enough for buyers to enjoy “zero emissions on their everyday commutes around the city.”

But while 48 km doesn’t sound like a lot of all-electric range, it does mean that this two-ton truck can comfortably cover the average commute for a sensible European business person, which is 30 kilometres.

The car’s battery can be fully recharged in just three hours when connected to a 7.4 kWh power supply. Additionally, Jeep has fitted a feature called Max Regen to the Wrangler 4XE to extend its range. This can top-up the battery charge when the driver is coasting.

The Wrangler Unlimited, at home on- and off-road, apparently. (Photo: Stellantis)

Along with the dual-motor electric power, the Wrangler 4XE houses a two-litre engine coupled with an eight-speed automatic transmission. I’m sure that’s exactly the kind of eco-credentials EU lawmakers were hoping for when they came up with the new emissions rules for the bloc.

In addition to the upgrades to its powertrain, the Wrangler 4XE has a raft of other exciting new features.

It now comes with tech like collision warning, headlamp control and brake assist as standard. And, customers can add a reinforced Gorilla Glass windscreen, and a new Sunrider Flip top roof.