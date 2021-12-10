Is It Too Soon To Start Talking About the iPhone 14?

I know what you’re thinking: the iPhone 13 only just got released. Yes, it did, but the internet is already going off with rumours about Apple’s iPhone 14 and I can’t hold off any longer before I get involved.

Everything we’ve heard is currently just speculation, but that hasn’t stopped people from getting caught up in the iPhone 14 talk. Here’s what we know so far.

iPhone 14 might be notchless

Apple only just gave the MacBook Pro a notch, and now reports indicate it could be ridding it from the iPhone 14.

The notchless rumour comes by way of Korean publication, The Elec. According to Phone Arena, The Elec’s report says Samsung (yep, Samsung), is already receiving machines from Philoptics and Wonik IPS that will be used for laser-cutting holes in the iPhone 14 series OLED displays.

A hole-punch display has been rumoured several times before. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said repeatedly that some ‌iPhone 14‌ Pro models are likely to feature the technology.

Apparently, Samsung is helping Apple with its 2022 phones. Reading everyone’s speculation, it makes sense, considering Samsung has perfected that whole hole punching thing (see the Galaxy S10).

Oh, instead of a notch, the iPhone 14 Pro Max might boast a selfie hole. According to MacRumors, if Apple does transition to this design, the Face ID hardware will need to be moved under the display. Makes sense.

iPhone 14 screen size

Phone Arena reckons the iPhone 14 Pro Max is going to drop with a 6.7-inch display. The iPhone 13 Pro Max is a 6.33-inch display. 6.7-inch is crazy big – it’s my one complaint about the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The iPhone 14 Pro, meanwhile, could have a 6.1-inch screen. The iPhone 13 Pro is 5.78 inches.

We could also get a 2TB storage option. But while this sounds like a natural progression, there’s also reason to take things with a grain of salt. 2TB is crazy large (even if you’re making a tonne of vids).

What else do we know?

Not a whole lot. But the 2022 iPhone could boast an A16 chip. I know, I know, we’ve only just wrapped our heads around the A15. Additionally, MacRumors reckons it’s going to pack a Qualcomm X65 modem.

One last rumour that’s got us a bit excited, is that the iPhone 14 may rid the camera bump on the back.

Stay tuned and we’ll update this article with some more speculation (if we deem it trustworthy, of course!) – but unfortunately, Apple won’t give us anything tangible until September, when it will no doubt unveil its best iPhone yet.