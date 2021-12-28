In The Expanse’s Next Episode, Amos Learns a Shocking Truth

So far on The Expanse’s sixth season, we’ve seen Amos (Wes Chatham) bristle at the Rocinante’s role in what feels like an endless war with Marco Inaros (Keon Alexander) and his Free Navy. He’s concerned about not getting paid enough, sure, but he’s also concerned that Captain James Holden (Steven Strait) is leading his crew down a path that isn’t what Amos signed on for.

On last week’s episode, “Force Projection,” we saw Holden make a last-second decision to disarm the missile that would’ve annihilated Marco’s ship, the Pella. He could have ended the conflict right then and there, but he pulled back because the Pella was also carrying Filip (Jasai Chase Owens), Marco’s teenaged son with Roci engineer Naomi (Dominique Tipper), who happens to be Holden’s girlfriend. It was a snap decision built on mountains of emotions, OK? But since only Holden (and all of us Expanse viewers) knew what really happened, everyone else involved was like, “Whew! A dud!” or “Dammit! A freaking dud?”, depending on which side they were on.

That’s set to change this week, as this exclusive clip from episode four, “Redoubt,” very much reveals. As curious and concerned about the “dud” as the rest of the Roci crew, Peaches (Nadine Nicole) does a little below-decks weapons investigation, and turns up some startling information that she shows to Amos, noting what she’s discovered is “way above my pay grade.”

Oh, you know Amos is gonna handle it, all right. We’ll have another clip from “Redoubt” coming on Thursday, then you can catch the entire episode streaming Friday on Amazon Prime.

