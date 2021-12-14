Nothing Screams Straya More Than a Holden Torana NFT

Lloyds Auctions are at it again. Remember when they flogged a Subaru for half a million in bitcoin in September? Well, they’re now letting us bid on a Holden Torana NFT.

Nothing screams Straya more than a Holden Torana NFT. So ofc.

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are used to verify unique items. The blockchain-created certificate of authenticity is used for a digital asset such as art. ‘Non-fungible’ means unique – basically, the whole thing is digital proof of ownership

With that aside, Lloyds has made over 50 Holden Torana NFTs available. They’re basically an artistic representation of the factory built 1977 Holden Torana. While the 1977 Holden Torana might be a highly collectable Aussie muscle car that has consistently held its value over its lifespan, how sure are we a digital thing is going to do the same? We’re not. But the kids love NFTs.

These 50-plus Holden Torana NFTs will go to auction on December 18 through Lloyds Auctions. The auction house tells us they’re all completely unreserved, each coming with “varying levels of bonuses, benefits, and experiences that could be worth thousands”.

“Some of the benefits of owning the NFT include massive shopping discounts with Lloyds Auctions, as well as a framed picture of the digital NFT for those that need to hold something to know it’s real along with an ICAARS certificate of authenticity,” Lloyds says.

In addition to selling that Subaru via bitcoin and holding an auction featuring 13 of the stunt cars from Mad Max: Fury Road, Lloyds recently launched the Ford Falcon Phase III NFTs. The Falcon auction was held on behalf of Blockstars Technology in September and it saw Lloyds sell a Ford Falcon GTHO Phase III Digicar Art NFT Collectable for up to $50,000 each. It’s hoping the Holden Toranas have the same success.

“NFT’s have gained more awareness and confidence over the past couple of months especially in Australia and the target audiences that are interested in them is continuously growing,” Lloyds chief operations office Lee Hames says.

At the time of publish, most of the NFTs were sitting at around $100, but the “artistic representation of the factory built 1977 Holden Torana A9X 2 Door in Persian Sand SA+J421 with Slate Black Interior” was going for $1,050.

Straya.