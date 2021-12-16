Hisense Brings Out the CES 2022 Gifts Early With New 8K Mini-LED TV

Hisense has today unveiled its 2022 TV range, taking a different approach this time and dropping the goods ahead of CES. There’s a number of new TVs but the standout this year is its one lonely (and epic) 8K TV.

Last year, Hisense gave us two 8K TVs. There was a somewhat entry-level 8K TV and a premium 8K. But this year it seems they took a more logical approach and are giving us one. This makes sense, realistically if you’re looking at 8K, you’re probably wanting something fully badass, not half badass.

Giving us just one also allows Hisense to have all the good stuff in one 75-inch model.

So what’s the Hisense ULED 8K Mini-LED TV packing?

8K upscaling (AI-powered)

Quantum dot colour

IMAX Enhanced certification

Dolby Vision IQ

Millimetre-level backlight control technology

Dolby Atmos & DTS Virtual:X

Ambient light sensing and anti-glare screen

And powered by Android TV

One thing worth picking out is how focused on ‘automating the experience’ Hisense is here.

“Most customers when they turn the TV on, they’re pretty much just going leave it on standard … leave the TV as it comes out of the box. So what can we do to make the experience better for them without them knowing that we’re doing that? That’s where Dolby Vision IQ is fantastic,” Hisense Australia head of marketing Nick Peters told Gizmodo Australia.

He explained AIPQ technology can also identify 14 different scenes – so it’ll understand whether you’re watching a snowy scene or a sports scene or a video gaming scenario, and what it will do is automatically adjust the picture quality to tune for those scenes. Not bad.

The 8K TV is the only Hisense TV in 2022 to feature Android TV – the rest will boast Hisense’s proprietary VIDAA operating system, VIDAA U6.

Hands-on with VIDAA U6, I have to say it’s a very pretty OS. It’s user-friendly, fast and is prepping the company to be able to offer one super smart OS in the future. It’s a shame the 8K still uses Android TV this year, but I’d say Hisense aren’t far off being able to deliver its own OS for 8K, especially when you break it down and consider hardware – chipset availability is a pretty big hinderance here.

In addition to the most recent integration of Disney+, VIDAA U6 has its sights set to offer a range of global and local content services with a slate of continued content partnerships, they said.

So what other TVs did Hisense drop ahead of CES 2022?

4K fans are still looked after this year. A tier below the new 8K 75-inch TV is a 4K ULED Mini-LED Pro range, with 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch and 90-inch models.

Unlike 8K which requires a lot of upscaling, the Mini-LED on this range offers a compelling option. (It will be cheaper, too, just don’t know how much yet).

A lot of the features are also the same in this top-tier 4K as the 8K. Not bad Hisense, not bad.

There’s also a new ULED Mini-LED range (note the missing ‘Pro’). This will be available in 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch. Dropping down another tier, we’ve got another the 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch and 85-inch range, followed by a more entry-level, but still decent, range (think bedroom TV). That will drop in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch and 85-inch models.

“As technology and entertainment have diversified, so to have the needs of the new age consumer. Each has unique and specific needs, which is why we are focused on delivering a range of feature rich models at an affordable price point,” Peters said.

On the laser front, Hisense is also dropping a new 120-inch TriChroma Laser Cinema. This thing is a beast. I’m sure Hisense will sneak something more in at CES 2022 next month, so watch this space.