Halo Infinite Is Set to Explode Off Your Walls (and Record Player)

So we heard this rumour that some of you out there like this thing called, *checks notes,* Halo? The Chief is about to be back in action in Halo Infinite, and if you’re eagerly awaiting the next chapter — or playing a part of it already — the folks at Mondo are teaming up with Xbox to release some really striking posters for the launch. Gizmodo has your first look today.

The posters are by one of Mondo’s most popular and talented artists, Ken Taylor, and he absolutely crushed the likeness and feel of this game with his unmistakable, detailed, style. There are two versions of the posters, a portrait and landscape, both called “Halo Infinite: Forever We Fight.”

Halo Infinite: Forever We Fight by Ken Taylor (Image: Mondo/XBox)

The portrait is a 24″ x 36″ screenprint in an edition of 250 and costs $US50 ($70). Below is the landscape, which is an edition of 120 and costs $US75 ($106). Those go on sale this morning, December 2, at noon EST.

Halo Infinite: Forever We Fight by Ken Taylor (Landscape) (Image: Mondo/XBox)

Then there’s Infinite’s original soundtrack vinyl, which will be available on December 8 at 1 p.m. EST. It features music by Gareth Coker, Joel Corelitz, and Curtis Schweitzer — who also provide liner notes for the release — and includes Taylor’s artwork from the posters above as its cover. It’s pressed on 2x 180 Gram Colour Vinyl and also available on 2x 180 Gram Black Vinyl. Here are some images

Image: Mondo/XBox, Other Halo Infinite cover by Ken Taylor Image: Mondo/XBox, Other Gatefold Image: Mondo/XBox, Other The LPs

“It feels like forever since we had our initial call with the wonderful team at Microsoft/XBox about working together on Halo Infinite,” Mondo Senior Creative Director Eric Garza told Gizmodo via email. “Since the very beginning, we discussed building up to the launch of the game with a series of releases. From Matt Ryan Tobin’s epic reintroduction of Master Chief to Sachin Teng’s premiere of the beautiful and instantly iconic Yoroi Spartan armour. Finally, we’re just days away from the release of a new Halo title and we’re proud to offer a pair of gorgeous posters and vinyl soundtrack with stunning artwork by the legend himself, Ken Taylor. So many of us at Mondo spent countless hours playing Slayer mode with friends, and it’s so exciting to play a small part in adding to the legacy that is Halo. Forever we fight indeed.”

Everything will be available on the Mondo website and you can get updates by following them on Twitter.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.