Here’s Every Tesla Model You Can Currently Buy in Australia

Tesla is all the rage right now. By far the most successful electric car company and led by “Technoking” (yes, that’s what Tesla calls its CEO) Elon Musk, We’re likely to see the Tesla name for years to come.

With several new vehicles on the way, including the very memeable Tesla Cybertruck, you might be wondering just what Tesla vehicles are available in Australia. We’ve got this covered – here’s every Tesla available in Australia.

Every Tesla available in Australia

Tesla currently offers three vehicles in Australia – the Model S, the Model 3 and the Model X. These are all available at separate price points. Let’s go through them.

The Tesla Model S

The Tesla Model S is the sports car of the Tesla range, capable of reaching 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds with a range of 652 kilometres. The Tesla Model S costs $147,990 in Australia, although the Tesla Model S Plaid edition costs $186,990 (this comes with higher specs, including zero to 100km/h in 2.1 seconds, but a lower range of 632 kilometres). If you’ve got the money to burn and want an electric vehicle with high performance, the Tesla Model S is your answer.

The Tesla Model 3

The Tesla Model 3 is the cheapest Tesla available in Australia at the moment. Starting at $59,900 for the Standard Range Plus model, the Tesla Model 3 is capable of reaching 100 km/h in 6.1 seconds, with a maximum range of 491 kilometres. The Long Range model is capable of zero to 100 km/h in 4.4 seconds with a maximum range of 614 kilometres, whereas the Performance model is capable of zero to 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds, with a maximum range of 567 kilometres.

The Tesla Model 3 starts at $59,900, whereas the Tesla Model 3 Long Range costs $74,400 and the Tesla Model 3 Performance costs $84,900.

The Tesla Model X

An SUV with gull-wing doors for the backseats, the Tesla Model X is the biggest Tesla in the range, perfect for families and anyone who typically carries a lot in their car. The Model X is capable of 560 kilometres on a single charge and can reach 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds. The Tesla Model X Plaid version can travel 536 kilometres without needing a recharge and gets to 100 km/h in 2.6 seconds. The Model X starts at $165,990 whereas the Model X Plaid starts at $174,990.

Should I buy a new Tesla in Australia?

If you want the feeling of a new car, don’t let anything stop you from purchasing a new Tesla. That being said, just be aware that you could end up waiting weeks or months for your car to arrive. Though suspected to be lower quality, a new car goes a long way.

Currently, due to chip shortages and supply constraints, it’s actually more expensive to get a second hand Tesla than it is to get a new Tesla – just so you’re able to have it here and now. For that reason, we encourage you to be cautious and pay attention to potential dodgy deals.

What other Tesla cars are coming to Australia?

While we don’t know yet if the Tesla Cybertruck will come to Australia or not, we do know that the affordable Tesla Model Y SUV will be arriving in Australia sometime in 2022. For now, the Model S, the Model 3 and the Model X are all that’s available in the country.

We’ll be sure to update this article if that changes.