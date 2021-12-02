Dune is Here, Dune is Here, Dune is Here!

There are plenty of great films to look forward to for the rest of 2021, but there’s one we’ve all been waiting patiently for: Dune.

This article has been updated since it was first published. But don’t worry, it doesn’t contain any Dune spoilers!

One of COVID-19’s victims this year was the sci-fi blockbuster Dune, which had its release date shifted in Australia.

We’ve seen plenty of movies change their release dates over the last 18 months, mostly to allow for cinemas to reopen in the U.S. This is why we’ve seen (some) movies actually make their release dates in the last few months as vaccination rates have grown in that country.

Unfortunately, we found ourselves in the opposite position in Australia this year. After months of living our blissful covid-less lives, a large chunk of the population headed into lockdown.

This resulted in the closure of cinemas in many Australian states and the forced rethink of local release dates. One delay that was really hard to swallow was Dune.

When can Australians watch Dune in cinemas?

Originally slated for October 21, Dune’s release date in Australia was pushed to December 2, 2021. WHICH IS TODAY!

This puts Aussies a good month behind the U.S. and other markets.

Dune got a simultaneous streaming release on HBO Max in the U.S., but that didn’t happen in Australia. Like in the case of The Suicide Squad, there are viable ways to access HBO Max with a VPN and this would have given Aussies access to Dune at the same time as our U.S. friends — if you were happy to jump through some hoops, that is.

Dune’s director, Denis Villeneuve, was notably unhappy with the announcement that his film would be receiving an early streaming release which undercuts his cinematic intentions. He likened watching Dune on television to “driving a speedboat in your bathtub”.

Dune has been painted as one film you definitely want to experience in a cinema. Our U.S. review even called it the “sci-fi epic you’ve been waiting for”.

While Aussies have sadly had to wait a little longer for Dune, speaking as someone who has seen it, the wait was definitely worth it.