Does the Uncharted Movie Think Mark Wahlberg Is Its Star?

If you’re a fan of the games, you’d be forgiven for thinking that the long-in-development-hell Uncharted movie would be about protagonist, adventurer, and treasure hunter Nathan Drake. However, this newest trailer for the Sony movie seemingly wants to remind you that this is a prequel to the games where Drake (Tom Holland) is an apprentice to Victor Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg), which means the two actors going to be sharing the spotlight — even if Holland’s Drake is going to be the one doing all the crazy dangerous stunts.

Presumably, Uncharted looks like it’s going to be as much about Sully as it is Drake, given that Wahlberg was originally cast as Drake waaaay back in 2010. It does make sense, though — since the prequel starts out with Drake as a humble bartender without any treasure-hunting experience, Sully’s going to need to give him a lot of on-the-job training, as well as what seems to be him betraying Drake several million times, at least as seen in this new footage. But it’s kind of strange that Sony would release a Wahlberg-centric trailer for the movie less than a week after Tom Holland headlined the second-biggest movie premiere ever — not just during the pandemic, ever — with Spider-Man: No Way Home.

As for the movie itself, the plot seems to be wildly overcomplicated, including an Indiana Jones-esque series of clues scattered throughout various ruins and artifacts, a mystery involving Drake’s brother, whatever sinister machinations Anthony Banderas’ character inevitably has going on, and more. This, happily, lines up perfectly with the wildly overcomplicated plot of the video games. Also, I’m extremely down with people jumping from one flying ship onto another like sky pirates.

Uncharted premieres on February 18, 2021; it’s directed by Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland) and also stars Sophia Ali and Titi Gabrielle.

