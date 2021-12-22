Doctor Who Teases the Return of the Daleks

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss tease a cheeky John Wick connection in The Matrix Resurrections. We’re getting a triple-load of Peacemaker when it arrives in early January 2022. Plus, the new Critical Role animated series is coming sooner than planned, and get a look at Batwoman’s take on Poison Ivy. Spoilers, away!

The Matrix Resurrections

In a recent interview with Collider, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss revealed John Wick director, Chad Stahelski, plays “Handsome Chad” — Trinity’s new husband — in The Matrix: Resurrections.

In a separate interview with AP Entertainment, Lana Wachowski answered “no” when asked if the new film intends to kick off a second Matrix trilogy.

At the San Francisco premiere of #TheMatrixResurrections, co-writer/director Lana Wachowski says the fourth film isn't the start of a new #Matrix trilogy. pic.twitter.com/tpfKv7cfJL — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) December 21, 2021

The Batman

If you answer three of the Riddler’s questions correctly, a tie-in viral website (via Comic Book) will show you these GCPD sketches of Robert Pattinson’s pillowy-lipped Batman.

Photo: Warner Bros.

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

Comic Book also has a new poster for the latest Hotel Transylvania coming to Amazon this January 14.

Photo: Sony

Peacemaker

James Gunn confirmed the first three episodes of Peacemaker will premiere simultaneously on January 13 before shifting to a weekly release schedule on HBO Max.

Batwoman

Bridget Reagan has our first look at Batwoman’s O.G. Poison Ivy.

Doctor Who

New images of the Daleks as they appear in this year’s Doctor Who New Year’s special have been posted to the official Twitter.

Bleeding Cool also has a few new “Eve of the Daleks” images. Click through for additional behind-the-scenes photos.

Photo: BBC

Photo: BBC

Photo: BBC

Yellowjackets



Spoiler TV additionally has images from “Flight of the Bumblebee” — this week’s episode of Yellowjackets. More at the link.

Photo: Showtime

Photo: Showtime

Photo: Showtime

While in triage after a vicious attack, the Yellowjackets are left to suss out the best of their worst ideas. Shauna dabbles in some light cyberstalking. Written by: Cameron Brent Johnson & Liz Phang Directed by: Ariel Kleiman

Star Trek: Discovery

The Discovery enters a subspace rift in the synopsis for “Stormy Weather” directed by Jonathan “Two Takes” Frakes.

Seeking answers, the U.S.S. Discovery ventures into a subspace rift created by the Dark Matter Anomaly. Meanwhile, Book faces a strange visitor from his past. Written by: Anne Cofell Saunders & Brandon Schultz Directed by: Jonathan Frakes

Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan draws to a close with the trailer for its final season.

The Legend of Vox Machina

Finally, Amazon has released a clip from its Dungeons & Dragons animated series premiering January 28, 2022 — one week earlier than previously expected.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BoxYvgDjXAIBanner art by Jim Cook