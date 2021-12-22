Here’s What You Can See When the Disney+ Drive-in Returns to Melbourne

This article is sponsored by Disney+.

Need a night out? The Disney+ Drive-In is heading back to Melbourne this summer which, after another tough year, is exactly the dose of fun the city deserves.

To make the evening out even more enticing, there’s no need for you to line up for movie snacks. DoorDash is on board to deliver a feast straight to your car. All you have to do is download the app, put in your car location and order your bites. The last step is just relaxing and enjoying the movie until your food arrives at your door!

A new seating area has also been introduced this year. The Park is an astroturfed section made to make you feel like you’re in the front row. Tickets include bean bag loungers and table-service with a volume-controlled radio for an extra fancy night out.

On the film front, there’s something for everyone with new flicks like Encanto and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, plus, classic favourites like The Emperor’s New Groove.

Presented by Openair Cinemas, the Disney+ Drive-In starts on January 12. Here’s the full line-up of movies, so you can plan your next night out right now.

Melbourne Showgrounds, Melbourne, 12 January 2022 – 26 February 2022

The Lion King (Animated)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The Parent Trap

Moana

Lilo and Stitch

Thor Ragnarok

Pretty Woman

Frozen Sing-Along

The Devil Wears Prada

The Parent Trap

Cars

Die Hard

Moulin Rouge

Raya and the Last Dragon

Aladdin (Original)

The Emperor’s New Groove

The Greatest Showman

Cheaper by the dozen

10 Things I Hate About You

Beauty and the Beast (Animated)

Coco

Hercules

Freaky Friday

Dodgeball

Never Been Kissed

The Little Mermaid Sing-Along

Spider-Man (2002)

The Beach

Mulan Live Action

Black Panther

Frozen II

Encanto

Kingsman The Secret Service

Click right here for Disney+ Drive-In screening times and where to buy your tickets.

Shout out to our partnering sponsors for helping to bring this magical experience to life; Disney+ and DoorDash. The latter will be close by, ready to deliver your favourite movie snacks from local partners straight to your car. So be sure to download the app ahead of your arrival.