Could Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Introduce an Iconic Comics Villain?

Even more Spider-Man: No Way Home footages teases its villainous mashup. Joe Madureira’s Battle Chasers’ could be coming to TV. Plus, there’s good news for Invasion, and we’ve got a new look at Snowpiercer’s third season. To me, my spoilers!

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

According to a new rumour from GWW (via Comic Book), Corey Stoll’s villainous Ant-Man character, Darren Cross, will return in Quantumania as the MCU’s version of M.O.D.O.K.

The Marvels

Elsewhere, Brie Larson teased her return as Captain Marvel in a new Instagram post.

You’re Dead Helene

Deadline reports Tristar and Sam Raimi’s Ghost House Pictures will produce You’re Dead Helene, a feature based on Michiel Blanchart’s short film of the same title. The story concerns a man who decides to break-up with the ghost of his dead girlfriend.

Vampirus

Bloody-Disgusting has our first look at Vampirus, a film about “a young vampire who joins an unlikely ally to hunt prey during the coronavirus quarantine.” Click through to have a look.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

IMAX has released its own Spider-Man: No Way Home TV spot highlighting the film’s copious villains.

Warhunt

During WWII, Mickey Rourke leads a platoon pursued through the Black Forest by a gut-munching demon in the trailer for Warhunt, available on demand January 21.

Wendell and Wilde

Netflix has also released another short teaser for Henry Selick’s new stop-motion film starring Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key.

Keep an eye out for Kat, the teen protagonist in WENDELL & WILD—Henry Selick’s new animated film, co-written by Selick and Jordan Peele. Tune into her boombox at https://t.co/JPcanxHV2m WENDELL & WILD comes to Netflix in 2022 pic.twitter.com/mq5ZLpXU2H — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) December 8, 2021

Battle Chasers

According to Deadline, Alcon Television Group is developing a live-action TV series based on Joe Madureira’s Battle Chasers written and produced by John Wick’s Derek Kolstad. “Set in an arcane punk world,” the series will follow “a ragtag group of heroes: a disgraced, heartbroken swordsman, a cynical thief, a cranky wizard, a war machine with a kind heart, and a young girl whose missing father left her a pair of powerful magic gloves well beyond her capabilities. They must come together, despite their many, many differences, to stop a dark force rising in the land.”

Invasion

Invasion has been renewed for a second season at Apple TV+. [Spoiler TV]

Star Trek: Discovery

Tilly and Adira lead a team of cadets in the synopsis for “All Is Possible” — tonight’s episode of Star Trek: Discovery.

Tilly and Adira lead a team of Starfleet Academy cadets on a training mission that takes a dangerous turn. Meanwhile, Burnham is pulled into tense negotiations on Ni’Var. Written by: Alan McElroy & Eric J. Robbins Directed by: John Ottman

[Spoiler TV]

Snowpiercer

TNT has released a new trailer for the third season of Snowpiercer.

Dexter: New Blood

Finally, a new Dexter featurette discusses Batista’s surprise return.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gaodij6hj-YBanner art by Jim Cook