Colin Trevorrow’s Next Film Wants to Delve into Atlantis

Ghostface returns in a new batch of Scream images. Batwoman teases the arrival of Poison Ivy. Plus, what’s coming on the next episode of The Flash. ‘Twas the spoilers before Christmas!

Untitled Atlantis Project

Colin Trevorrow spoke to Empire about his plans for a currently untitled Atlantis movie he hopes to direct following the release of Jurassic World: Dominion.

For a generation right now to be able to enter a world that is not unlike their world – where their elders have basically gifted them a civilisation that is dying – I think it is the right moment for that story. It’s the only thing that equals dinosaurs for me. I guess I tend to go back to the past. But, you know, it was the first time that we had technology. And it’s at a time when we had other kinds of creatures that aren’t around anymore There are just so many things about it that are fascinating to me. So yeah, I’m a deep nerd for it.

Prince Anders

Billy Magnussen confirmed to Screen Rant his Aladdin spinoff movie focusing on Prince Anders is still in development at Disney.

[Dramatic Laugh] Oh! That’s what I got for you. It’s coming.

The Mutilator 2

Mad Monster reports director Buddy Cooper will direct a sequel to his 1984 slasher film, The Mutilator. Though no details on the plot are available at this time, original stars Ruth Martinez and Bill Hitchcock are attached to return, alongside actors Terry Kiser (Friday the 13th Part VII, Weekend at Bernie’s) and Damian Maffei (The Strangers: Prey at Night, Haunt).

Scream

Bloody-Disgusting also has three new photos from the latest Scream.

Watcher

Director Chloe Okuno recently discussed her new supernatural horror film Watcher (about a haunted apartment room) with the Sundance film festival.

Nocturna: Side A – The Great Old Man’s Night

A 100-year old man receives a Scrooge-esque supernatural reckoning in the trailer for the first “side” of Gonzalo Calzada’s new horror double bill, Nocturna.

Nocturna: Side B – Where Elephants Go to Die

Meanwhile, said reckoning is investigated documentary-style in the trailer for Nocturna: Side B – Where Elephants Go to Die.

The Flash

Bart and Nora celebrate the holidays by fixing their dad’s time crimes in a new trailer for the March 9 return episode of The Flash.

Batwoman

Relatedly, the original Poison Ivy comes to Batwoman (and possibly a new Joker…) in the trailer for the series’ January 12 return.

Smiling Friends

Adult Swim has released a trailer for Smiling Friends, a new series premiering January 9 about a company who promises to bring joy to its clients.

Yellowjackets

Finally, Christina Ricci and Samantha Hanratty discuss “the villainous golden retriever” Misty in a new Yellowjackets featurette.

