12 Tech Gifts for Your Fit Friend This Christmas, No Sweat

With 2022 coming up, it’s never too early to start thinking about your New Year’s resolution. When we think of things we want to improve and what will make us happier, our fitness is usually the first to spring to mind. If you’re shopping for a fitness junkie this Christmas, it’s a great idea to find them a gift that prioritises achieving their new year goals.

From the latest fitness watch to the ever-popular Ring Fit, here’s our roundup of the best Christmas gifts for your active mates.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

This first one’s a no brainer. If your friend is getting into fitness and hasn’t yet invested in a smartwatch, now’s definitely the time. The brand new Fitbit Charge 5 is a good halfway point because it doesn’t come with all the bells and whistles of higher-end fitness watches but it still offers you their benchmark functions: a built-in GPS, a heart rate and sleep tracker, along with Fitbit pay.

Shop it here for $264.

If either you or your giftee own a Nintendo Switch, you can’t look past Ring Fit Adventure. It’s a video game that lets you embark on an epic adventure using real-life exercise moves. By sliding one Joy-Con into the provided Ring-Con and the other into its leg strap accessory, the game will register your movements as you squat, flex and leap your way through various challenges.

Ring Fit Adventure is a fun game no matter your fitness level. However, if you’re into something more rhythm-based, you can try Fitness Boxing 2 for $76.95 on Nintendo Switch. It’s a surprisingly active game that lets you punch in time to popular music beats and work up a massive sweat.

Shop Ring Fit Adventure here for $122.95.

If you work in a sedentary job, you’ll know that keeping active is especially difficult. With hybrid workplaces becoming increasingly common, your steps are sure to be down without the daily walk to the office. Having a portable mini exercise bike beneath your desk can be a great way to take a breather from your stressful workload. Just set a timer for five minutes and peddle away.

Check it out here for $63.80.

This is the smart gadget you never knew you needed. If you know someone who wants to safeguard their belongings in the gym locker room, this fingerprint padlock will be their new best friend. Rather than bothering to remember what their locker combination is, all they need to do is press their finger against the padlock’s screen screen and open sesame. No more wasted time struggling to enter your locker’s combination.

You can get yours here for $55.99.

Workout wherever you go with this JBL portable Bluetooth speaker. Simply clip this carabiner onto your bike or backpack and listen to all your favourite tunes while out and about.

Shop it here for $74.80.

Here’s your friendly reminder to drink some water today.

While it’s good to sweat yourself silly during a work out, it’s just as important to stay hydrated. To help your fit friend can keep track of their intake, gift them this 1L Sleek Choice water bottle featuring time markings from 8am through to 6pm. That way they’ll always be able to keep track of how much they’ve sipped throughout their day.

Get one here for $15.29.

While your gift recipient is bound to look like a dickhead with this device snugly on, they’ll be the most zen dickhead around. The Muse 2 is a headband that can sense how calm you are and work a meditation routine around it, reacting to real-time brain activity. If your fitness-obsessed friend has a hard time winding down or just staying still in general, this is probably the gift they’ve been searching for.

Shop Muse 2: the brain sensing headband here for $316.15.

After a long day of running or whatever exercising people do, muscles tend to hurt. To help alleviate the discomfort treat your friend or family member to a heated massage pillow for little bit of muscular relief. Their partners will certainly be pleased if it means not being guilted into giving them back rubs after every workout.

Pick up the Renpho neck and back massager here for $69.99.

If you know someone who’s mad about cycling, they’ll love this dandy device. The Evo smart bike computer can be attached to their handle bars to measure speed, power and heart rate while riding. It’s fully integrated with global OSM maps and free access to training plans created by professional cycling coaches. It even comes with a little camera to capture time lapses and loop recording.

Shop it here for $339.15.

Running is fun and all, but it’s even better when you’ve got some music or a podcast pumping in your ears while you do it. Runners will likely want to bring their phones along with them and the best way to do that is with a running armband. If your gift recipient has yet to grab themselves one, swoop in and do the hard work for them.

Just make sure you’re getting the right sized holder for their phone.

Get one here for $34.99.

No fitness guide is complete without also including a spin bike, which will definitely not sit in the corner of the room collecting dust.

Spin bikes are great for people without too much time on their hands. You can just jump on, pump out a 10-minute bike ride, have a shower and then move on with your day all within the comfort of your house. It’s also great if you tend to be a couch dweller and are game enough to work out and watch Netflix in the same instance. This one also happens to come with an exercise ball handy in case you need to do some stretches afterward.

Don’t forget to grab a spin bike floor mat to protect your floors and stabilise your bike during a rigorous workout. You can add this one to your cart for $59.98.

Get a Nortflex spin bike for your home here for $329.

After a long day of any sort of movement, exercise or Christmas shopping, most feet are in need of some serious R ‘n R. Make your friend the best and most bougie version of themselves with a foot massager. The most useless useful product ever designed, the Shiatsu foot massager will heat and knead your human hooves into nirvana and honestly, everyone deserves one.

Gift one from here for $199.99.

