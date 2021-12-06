The Best Christmas Gifts for Music Lovers That Aren’t Just Another Vinyl

Music is one of those things that everyone can enjoy. Whether it’s heavy metal, classical or the latest hits, there’s something for everyone when it comes to music. But thinking of music-themed Christmas gifts can be a challenge, particularly if you don’t know your giftee’s taste. The last thing you want to do is buy them an album they already have, or worse yet, an album that they absolutely hate.

With these gifts, you can keep those toes a-tapping and beats a-playing all throughout the summer. Here are some of our top picks gifts for music fans this Christmas, so bring on the good vibes.

Got a friend who thinks they know everything there is to know about music? Well, it’s time for them to put their money where their mouth is. These Games Room pop music trivia games are designed to test your music knowledge with a series of multiple-choice questions.

There’s also multiple versions of this trivia game available – the 1980s, the 1990s music and the 2000s – so you can really hone in on your friend’s musical obsessions.

Check out the Games Room 80s Pop Music Quiz, the 90s Pop Music Quiz and the 2000s Pop Music Quiz here.

It may seem ridiculous at first, but what could be cooler than having sunglasses that double as speakers? Bose’s Audio Frames are good for both the eyes and the ears. They offer tinted lenses to block out those UV rays plus rich, immersive sound that you can hear but those around you don’t. You can even take calls on them. Pretty wild technology when you think about it.

Pick up a pair of Bose Frames here.

For cute music household items, coasters always do the trick. Plus, these vinyl-themed ones are suitably retro and practical. We love a stylish gift that also has a use. Senhai have a pack of 6 that work for both hot and cold drinks and won’t slide around your table. They also have some sweet designs.

A six-pack of vinyl coasters is available here.

If you’ve got a music player in the house, whether it be guitar, bass or other electric instruments, a wireless transmitter is a neat gift. The Lekato Wireless Digital Transmitter is great for those who play music but hate cables.

The two small transmitters plug into your amp and your instrument and then wirelessly beam the sound between them. They’re rechargeable with a battery life of up to five hours and have basically zero lag. Game changer.

Grab a pair of Lekato Wireless Digital Transmitters here.

Sony’s next level wireless noise-cancelling headphones are unparalleled. At Gizmodo Australia, we’ve had a chance to try out and highly recommend them. If you want headphones that are comfortable, portable and truly noise-cancelling, these are the buddies to go for. They also offer 360-degree sound for truly immersive tunes. The price tag can be hefty but is well worth it.

Pick up a pair of Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones here.

Vinyl is very much back in, and whether you’re digging out the old vinyl in the garage or purchasing a new track, you’ll want to keep those guys clean. As any vinyl owner knows, the smallest scratch or speck of dust can mess with your sound. Dirty vinyl can also damage the needle on your record player too.

This kit comes with a soft velvet brush and two smaller brushes tools, which are stored in the larger brush. A vinyl care kit is a great gift for turntable owners, particularly if you can’t decide which album to give them. Give a gift that will service all of their albums.

You can pick up the vinyl record cleaning kit here.

The only thing better than listening to music with friends is listening to music with friends in the outdoors. The Wonderboom 2 portable speaker will help your musical mate’s wildest dreams come true with killer sound in a handy little package. With this gift, you can spend the rest of your summer rockin’ out by the beach and listening to some sweet tunes while you chill. Plus, this neat little speaker is reasonably packaged, so you get a good deal of bang for your buck.

You can grab a UE Wonderboom 2 Speaker here.

If you’re buying for someone who loves reading about music as much as they do listening to it, Lesley Chow’s You’re History: The Twelve Strangest Women in Music won’t disappoint.

This collection of essays does exactly what it says on the cover. Chow takes a deep dive into the career’s of some of the most iconic women in music – from Chaka Khan to Rihanna, Neneh Cherry, and Taylor Swift – and breaks down how and why their music is so important. The amount of musical and critical knowledge collected in this slim book is both vast and succinct, where no detail is too minor for Chow’s analysis.

You can pick up a copy of You’re History here.

