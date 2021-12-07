CES 2022 Is Less Than a Month Away, so What Can We Expect?

As CES is now less than a month away, it’s time to start thinking about all the weird, wonderful, useful and useless tech-enabled kit that’s going to emerge in 2022. It’s probably also worth taking a look at what exactly to expect from CES now it’s moving from the virtual realm to IRL.

For a number of lucky people in the Northern Hemisphere who get to be at CES in Las Vegas next month, the 2022 show will kick off on January 5 and run through to January 8 (a day later for us in Australia).

If the last few years are anything to go off, we’re expecting the usual phones, laptops, TVs, wearables/fitness trackers, robots, cars (maybe not flying ones) and the weird stuff that shouldn’t actually be tech-enabled but for some reason is.

The exhibitors list is insane, so some of the ones we’re mostly interested in are: Amazon, AMD, BlackBerry, BMW, Coinbase, Google, Hisense, HP, Hyundai, IBM, Intel, Lenovo, LG, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, Panasonic, Qualcomm, Samsung, Sony and Waymo. And look, they’re just the featured exhibitors who have paid the big bucks to have their names listed first – there’s a tonne more (over 1,800, in fact), covering drones to sports tech, cars to robotics, and, of course, NFTs. There’s 44 different tech verticals covered at CES 2022.

This year we’re expecting all things automotive to take centre stage, this is backed up by the fact there’s over 185 automotive brands committed to CES 2022.

There are also a bunch of speakers this year, with representatives from the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, GM, McDonald’s, Moderna, Peloton, Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics, Softbank, T-Mobile, Waymo and Wing confirmed at the time of writing.

The downside to tuning in virtually is we won’t be able to play with any robots or, um, tech-enabled sex toys (because don’t forget, CES fucks now), but we’ll do our best to bring you all the announcements as they happen.

How to watch CES 2022?

Good question.

CES is a trade-only event for individuals affiliated with the consumer technology industry who are over the age of 18. You must prove you’re affiliated with the tech industry to register.

But given we’re watching virtually from likely our makeshift WFH office in our PJs, those of us without a media pass and not “affiliated with the tech industry” are going to be counting on a lot of companies live streaming their CES 2022 talks and presentations.

We don’t have a full list of that just yet, but when we do, we’ll let you know how and when you can watch the majority of presentations. The CES YouTube channel will also keep you updated.