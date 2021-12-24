Here Are the Best Boxing Day Deals for Headphones in Australia

If your Boxing Day mission involves getting a good deal on a pair of headphones, you’ve come to the right place. While Boxing Day doesn’t usually start until December 26, a few retailers have jumped the gun and sent some deals live early.

A few of these early Boxing Day sale highlights include 56% off Sony’s WF-1000XM3 earbuds, Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones for $199 and $100 off the Bose Frames Audio Sunglasses.

We can expect even more headphones and earbud deals to go live when Boxing Day officially starts, so be sure to check back here on Sunday.

Save up to $200 off Apple headphones

Get up to $170 off Bang & Olufsen headphones

Save 33% off select Beats headphones

Save on select Bose headphones and Frames

Amazon Australia is also offering $25 cash back when Prime members purchase select Bose headphones.

Save up to 65% off Panasonic headphones

Sennheiser’s Boxing Day deals

Get up to 56% off Sony headphones

This article has been updated since its original publication.