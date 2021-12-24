Here Are the Best Boxing Day Deals for Headphones in Australia

If your Boxing Day mission involves getting a good deal on a pair of headphones, you’ve come to the right place. While Boxing Day doesn’t usually start until December 26, a few retailers have jumped the gun and sent some deals live early.
A few of these early Boxing Day sale highlights include 56% off Sony’s WF-1000XM3 earbuds, Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones for $199 and $100 off the Bose Frames Audio Sunglasses.
We can expect even more headphones and earbud deals to go live when Boxing Day officially starts, so be sure to check back here on Sunday.
Table of Contents
Save up to $200 off Apple headphones
- Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) with Wireless Charging Case – now $269 (down from $319)
- Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) with Charging Case – now $171 (down from $219)
- AirPods Max Headphones – now $695 (down from $899)
Get up to $170 off Bang & Olufsen headphones
- E8 3rd Gen Earphones – now $348 (down from $499)
- Beoplay HX Wireless Headphones – now $669 (down from $840)
Save 33% off select Beats headphones
- Powerbeats Pro Earphones – now $249 (down from $349.95)
- Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones – now $199 (down from $299.95)
Save on select Bose headphones and Frames
- Bose Frames Audio Sunglasses (Alto) – now $199.95 (down from $299.95)
- Bose Frames Audio Sunglasses (Rondo) – now $199 (down from $299.95)
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds – now $296 (down from $399.95)
- Bose SoundLink Wireless Headphones II – now $199 (down from $329.95)
Amazon Australia is also offering $25 cash back when Prime members purchase select Bose headphones.
Save up to 65% off Panasonic headphones
- Panasonic RB-M300BE Wireless Headphones – now $80 (down from $229)
- Panasonic RB-M500BE Wireless Headphones – now $107 (down from $269)
- Panasonic RB-M700BE Wireless Headphones – now $142 (down from $349)
- Panasonic RZ-S300WE True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds – now $102 (down from $169)
- Panasonic RZ-S500WE True Wireless Noise-Cancelling Earbuds – now $129 (down from $244.90)
Sennheiser’s Boxing Day deals
- Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 Wireless – now $495 (down from $599.95)
- Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 – now $325 (down from $499.95)
- Sennheiser MOMENTUM Free – now $99.95 (down from $329.95)
- Sennheiser PXC 550 II Wireless – now $299 (down from $549.95)
- Sennheiser HD 458BT – now $165 (down from $299.95)
Get up to 56% off Sony headphones
- Sony WF-1000XM4 Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones – now $335 (down from $449.95)
- Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones – now $177.95 (down from $399.95)
- Sony WF-C500/BZ Compact Truly Wireless Headphones – now $95.95 (down from $149.95)
- Sony WFH800 In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones – now $249 (down from $349.95)
- Sony WIC310 Wireless in-Ear Headphones – now $48 (down from $109.95)
