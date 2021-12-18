The Best Shows on Binge That You Should Get Stuck into over the Holidays

The holidays are almost upon us, Giz readers (Gizmodians? Gizzards?) which means it’s time to relax and unwind with a bit of break time. For us nerds, it makes a perfect time for binge-watching.

But we’re spoilt for choice! It’s so tough to decide what to watch with so many streaming services to choose from. So here at Gizmodo, we’re rattling off some of the best shows you should watch these holidays across individual streaming platforms. Today’s streaming service: Binge!

Here’s what you should watch on Binge over the 2021 holidays – no need to stick to Christmas movies, just content we reckon is worth a watch.

Succession

A comedy about rich elites in a similar vein to Schitts Creek, Succession follows the dysfunctional lives of the Roy Family, the owners of Waystar RoyCo, a global media company. Amid the owner of the company encountering health problems, the show centres around inter-family feuds. It’s not so much about laughing with the Roy family members as much as it is about laughing at these absurdly rich people and how they deal with the situations of their lives.

Euphoria

A drama about a group of diverse high school students and how they deal with love, trauma, drugs and friendships, Euphoria follows the life of Rue (played by Zendaya) who struggles with being able to stay clean off drugs. It’s a show that really pulls at the heart strings, incredibly well shot and acted, covering topics that might not be for the faint of heart but are definitely worth watching for how well they’re covered.

Doom Patrol

A comedy-drama about an unlikely group of superheroes, all of which have been left disfigured as a part of their powers. Doom Patrol follows the lives of these down-trodden superheroes and how they attempt to rescue the Chief, the man who gave them residence while they were shunned by the outside world. It’s a fun time without any need to watch any other Superhero show. It has been renewed for a third season, so definitely Binge Doom Patrol this 2021 holiday season.

And Just Like That

Another drama-comedy, this time focusing on the lives of Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte, And Just Like That is a sequel-show to Sex and the City, focusing in on the lives of the original cast (minus Samantha). It continues the story of their complicated lives and friendships into their 50s, and is well worth the nostalgia trip alone, with several other characters from the original show appearing along the way. And Just Like That will be released episodically every Thursday up until February 3.

Mare of Easttown

The final entry on our holiday watch-list, Mare of Easttown is about a detective named Mare Sheehan, investigating the murder of a young mother and a growing number of missing women. It’s not true crime, but it’ll scratch that true crime itch, following Mare closely as she grapples the problems of her own life while getting deep into her investigation.

Other shows on Binge worth watching these holidays

There are too many great shows on Binge to list off – these are simply the ones we’re going to be watching and rewatching on Binge over the holidays. While you’re binging Binge, consider I May Destroy You, Chernobyl, What We Do in the Shadows and The Sopranos. Happy binge-watching this 2021 holiday season, all.