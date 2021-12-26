The News Of Tomorrow, Today

The Best Boxing Day Deals for PS4 And PS5 Games

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Published 1 hour ago: December 26, 2021 at 1:37 pm -
Filed to:boxing day
boxing day 2021Dealsplaystationps4ps5xpost
The Best Boxing Day Deals for PS4 And PS5 Games
Image: Square Enix
At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Boxing Day sales have always been the best time to grab yourself a stack of cheap games, and if you’re looking to beat the crowds this year, we’ve got you covered. If your console of choice is the PlayStation 4, or you’re lucky enough to own a PS5, we’ve sorted through everything that’s available so far (which isn’t a lot, but there’s definitely more to come).

Here are all the best Boxing Day 2021 deals for PS4 and PS5 games you can pick up without having to leave your couch.

Best Boxing Day deals for PS4 games

gaming deals boxing day
Image: Far Cry 6 / Ubisoft

Best Boxing Day deals for PS5 games

deathloop ps5 cheap
Image: Arkane Studios / Bethesda

Check out the rest of Gizmodo Australia’s Boxing Day 2021 coverage here.

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Chris is an E-Commerce Editor who works across Pedestrian Group’s many titles. He firmly believes that pop culture peaked with Prince's 'Batdance'.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.