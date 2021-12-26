The Best Boxing Day Deals for PS4 And PS5 Games

Boxing Day sales have always been the best time to grab yourself a stack of cheap games, and if you’re looking to beat the crowds this year, we’ve got you covered. If your console of choice is the PlayStation 4, or you’re lucky enough to own a PS5, we’ve sorted through everything that’s available so far (which isn’t a lot, but there’s definitely more to come).
Here are all the best Boxing Day 2021 deals for PS4 and PS5 games you can pick up without having to leave your couch.
Best Boxing Day deals for PS4 games
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – now $29.95 (down from $99.95)
- Back 4 Blood – now $39 (down from $99.95)
- Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition – now $59 (down from $149.95)
- Cris Tales – now $32.64 (down from $79)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy – now $44.95 (down from $79.95)
- Demon Slayer – Kimetsu No Yaiba: The Hinokami Chronicles – now $59.95 (down from $99.95)
- Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance – now $29.98 (down from $59.95)
- Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition – now $38 (down from $79.95)
- Far Cry 6 – now $44.95 (down from $99.95)
- Far Cry 6: Gold Edition – now $79 (down from $149.95)
- Guardians of the Galaxy – now $49 (down from $99.95)
- Guilty Gear Strive – now $39 (down from $59)
- Life is Strange: True Colors – now $49 (down from $79)
- Little Nightmares II – now $41.95 (down from $59.95)
- NBA 2K22 – now $39 (down from $99.95)
- NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 – now $39 (down from $49)
- Observer System Redux – now $29.95 (down from $49.95)
- Resident Evil 3 Remake – now $26.95 (down from $99.95)
- Riders Republic – now $44.95 (down from $99.95)
- Sonic Colours: Ultimate – now $39.95 (down from $59.95)
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales – now $39.24 (down from $94.95)
Best Boxing Day deals for PS5 games
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – now $29.95 (down from $99.95)
- Back 4 Blood – now $39 (down from $99.95)
- Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition – now $59 (down from $149.95)
- Bugsnax – now $34.95 (down from $69.95)
- Deathloop – now $44 (down from $99.95)
- Demon Slayer – Kimetsu No Yaiba: The Hinokami Chronicles – now $59.95 (down from $99.95)
- Far Cry 6 – now $44.95 (down from $99.95)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake INTERGRADE – now $59 (down from $99)
- Greedfall: Gold Edition – now $38.95 (down from $59.95)
- Guardians of the Galaxy – now $59 (down from $99.95)
- Guilty Gear Strive – now $39 (down from $59)
- Just Dance 2022 – now $48 (down from $79.95)
- Life is Strange: True Colors – now $49 (down from $79)
- Lost Judgment – now $59.95 (down from $99.95)
- Observer System Redux – now $29.95 (down from $49.95)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – now $59 (down from $124.95)
- Riders Republic – now $44.95 (down from $99.95)
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales – now $49 (down from $94.95)
- Watch Dogs Legion – now $19 (down from $39)
