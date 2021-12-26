The Best Boxing Day Deals for PS4 And PS5 Games

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Boxing Day sales have always been the best time to grab yourself a stack of cheap games, and if you’re looking to beat the crowds this year, we’ve got you covered. If your console of choice is the PlayStation 4, or you’re lucky enough to own a PS5, we’ve sorted through everything that’s available so far (which isn’t a lot, but there’s definitely more to come).

Here are all the best Boxing Day 2021 deals for PS4 and PS5 games you can pick up without having to leave your couch.

Best Boxing Day deals for PS4 games

Best Boxing Day deals for PS5 games

Check out the rest of Gizmodo Australia’s Boxing Day 2021 coverage here.