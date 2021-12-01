The Best PlayStation Games, From Ratchet and Clank to God of War

PlayStation fans have access to some of the best video game exclusives out there, from platform staples like Ratchet and Clank to brilliant one-offs like Returnal. For the most part, exclusives make up the best reason to buy a PlayStation, especially since the release of The Last of Us, back in 2013.

This brings us to question — what are the best games on PlayStation? It’s tough to weigh up, especially when there are plenty of great games to play that aren’t exclusives. In this article, we’ll be going through the best games you can play on PlayStation, across PS4 and PS5.

The best PlayStation games

Below, you’ll find the best games on PlayStation consoles, including the PS4 and the PS5. Note that games perform better on the PS5, however we’ve decided to broaden our list to both generations, considering console scarcity.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Release date: June 11, 2021

Ratchet and Clank is an inseparable icon of PlayStation — ever since the PlayStation 2, the Ratchet and Clank franchise has been booming, following the funny and engaging space adventures of the titular heroes.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart adds Rivet, another protagonist who’s just as cool as the original Ratchet. The heroes get transported to a universe where their arch-nemesis, Dr. Nefarious, was successful in his goals of universal domination — so of course the player’s goal is to stop all of that. It’s corny and campy but you’ve got to lean into it! The best part is that you don’t even need to know anything about Ratchet and Clank to enjoy it.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is available on PS4 and PS5.

God of War

Release date: April 20, 2018

A sombre revisit to the God of War franchise, which previously had been a hack and slash featuring gods of the Greek pantheon, God of War (2018) is a more concise and meditated game than the others in the series.

While the fighting is still a big part of God of War, the 2018 reboot puts you in the shoes of Kratos, the protagonist of the series, as he journeys through the lands of Norse mythology with his son, Atreus. Unlike the rest of the God of War franchise, where the original objectives were to kill, kill and kill, the 2018 game is more about the journey and venturing the world with your son.

God of War (2018) is available on PS4 and PS5.

Marvel’s Spider-Man (and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales)

Release date: September 7, 2018 & November 12, 2020

Marvel’s Spider-Man (2018) and Marvel’s Spider Man: Miles Morales (2020) are amazing games, even if you’re not a Marvel fan. Separate from all other Marvel movies and comics by existing in their own universe, both games feature incredibly fun gameplay where you’re swinging from building to building and fighting bad guys with insane agility.

Also, the stories of both games are incredible. While Marvel’s Spider-Man is more about a slightly older than usual (mid 20s) Peter Parker fighting villains he mostly already knows and solving a great mystery around a bio-weapon, the Miles Morales spin-off game is more of an origin story to Miles’ Spider-Man character, as he battles between being a hero, being a civilian and two warring factions in his new home of Harlem. Both games are amazing.

Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales are available on PS4 and PS5.

Ghost of Tsushima

Release date: July 17, 2020

This spot on the list was a toss-up between Ghost of Tshushima and The Last of Us Part 2 (another incredible PlayStation exclusive), but we decided to go with Ghost of Tsushima for its slightly more accessible tone and the scope of its game.

Ghost of Tshushima takes place on the island of Tshushima in Japan, during the 1274 Mongol invasion. You play as a Samurai named Jin Sakai, who struggles between becoming two ruthless kinds of fighter — the noble and fierce Samurai, known for meeting his enemies in battle honourably, or the stealthy and infamous Ghost, dispatching enemies from the shadows through means seen as dishonourable by other Samurai. Your overall goal is to liberate the island from the Mongols.

Ghost of Tshushima is an incredibly beautiful game with engaging combat and is well worth picking up for its vision of feudal Japan alone.

Ghost of Tshushima is available on both PS4 and PS5.

Horizon Zero Dawn

Release date: February 28, 2017

The final game on our list is Horizon Zero Dawn, an ambitious and beautiful game set in a world recovering from a technology-led apocalypse. Does that make the game post-apocalyptic? Nope! Actually, it’s more like a medieval game than a post-apocalyptic game, as the technology you use, fight and encounter functions more like magic than science. There are also giant robot dinosaurs, which really hammers in how unique the game is.

Set in a strange medieval world full of cities, factions and weapons, Horizon Zero Dawn puts you in the shoes of Aloy, an adventurer who sets off to seek answers. Every now and then, you’ll get a glimpse of what this world used to be like — it’s polluted with the remains of old cities, laboratories and vehicles, which is where it starts to feel a bit apocalyptic. Make no mistake, though — Horizon’s art style is very unique and well worth diving into.

Horizon Zero Dawn is available on PS4 and PS5, but it’s also available on PC.

Other PlayStation games worth your time

Our list might only include five games, but these are just our picks for the best PlayStation exclusives (even if Horizon Zero Dawn isn’t technically an exclusive anymore). If you’ve played all of these, it might be worth sinking your teeth into the Uncharted franchise, The Last of Us games, Returnal and Days Gone.

PlayStation’s range of games includes a lot of strong titles, it just takes some time to seek out what you’re interested in.