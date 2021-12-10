Run, Don’t Walk Because Jabra’s Bestselling Elite Active Range Are on Sale

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re a longtime reader, you’ll know that the Jabra Elite Active 75t come highly recommended. In Gizmodo Australia’s roundup of the best wireless headphones, these Jabra earbuds were our pick for the best truly wireless earbuds.

If you’ve been looking for a new pair of in-ear headphones, the Jabra Elite Active 75t earbuds are currently on sale for up to 32% off its usual retail price of $219. Meanwhile, Jabra’s new pair in their Elite Active range, the 85t earbuds, are also on sale for up to 24% off.

Why we love the Jabra Elite 75t

In our review of the Jabra Elite 75t, we praised how great these earbuds sound for the price they’re available for, and how easy it is to use them.

These earbuds come with an active noise cancellation feature, which is handy if your current work environment is a bit on the loud side. It also has a hear-through feature, which is great if you’re out and about but don’t want to do the awkward shuffle of pulling your earbuds out when ordering a coffee.

The Jabra 75t also have an excellent battery life, with up to 5.5 hours available when using ANC, with an additional 18.5 hours from the charging case.

There are few things that are better than listening to your favourite music on a pair of high-quality headphones. Being able to drown out your loud neighbours or housemates with a solid pair of noise-cancelling earbuds goes down a treat too.

If these are your two main criteria when picking out a new pair of earbuds, then the Jabra Elite 75t deliver on both fronts.

You can grab the Jabra Elite Active 75t earbuds here.

What do the Jabra Elite 85t have to offer?

So if you’re hoping for a little more ‘oomph’ with your earbuds then it’s a good idea to upgrade to the new Jabra Elite Active 85t.

While it was probably hard for Jabra to improve on an already solid pair of earbuds, they did take care of one thing: packing a lot into a little space.

The 85t earbuds are about 20% bigger than the 75t. For those of you who have larger ear canals, you’ll find that the 85t are a better fit. These earbuds come with oval EarGels, so you can choose between three different sizes for your comfort.

But most importantly, the drivers in the 85t are double the size of what came in the 75t. Now sporting 12mm drivers, while it doesn’t necessarily mean bigger sound — we found that you do get bigger and better bass.

If all of that sounds pretty good to you, then feel free to check out the Jabra Elite 85t Earbuds here.

To see the full range of colours on sale, explore them all here.