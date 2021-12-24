The News Of Tomorrow, Today

These Are the Best Early Tech Deals for Boxing Day in Australia

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Published 23 mins ago: December 24, 2021 at 1:00 pm -
Filed to:boxing day
boxing day 2021Deals
These Are the Best Early Tech Deals for Boxing Day in Australia
Image: Nanoleaf
At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Boxing Day 2021 has come early, so brace yourself for deals, deals and more deals. We’ll be compiling some of the best deals from around the web so you don’t have to go hunting yourself.

Be sure to check back here on Boxing Day as we’ll be adding more great tech deals.

Best Boxing Day 2021 sales for tech

best drones
Image: DJI
  • Amazon: Save on Amazon smart home devices, including the Echo Dot (3rd Gen), Fire TV Stick Lite and Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen).
  • Anker: Save on a range of Anker chargers, cables and accessories.
  • Arlo: Bump up your home’s safety with these Arlo security camera deals.
  • DJI: Get up to $400 off on DJI drones and accessories.
  • Fossil: Save on select Gen 5 Smartwatches
  • Myer: Get 20% off the original price of small electrical kitchen appliances, microwaves, personal care, irons and vacuums.
  • Nanoleaf: Get up to 29% off a range of Nanoleaf Shapes starter kits.

Best Boxing Day 2021 for PC gear

boxing day sale
Image: Razer

Best Boxing Day 2021 sales for gaming

Image: Ubisoft

Best PS4 and PS5 deals

Best Nintendo Switch deals

Best Xbox deals

Best Boxing Day 2021 sales for cameras

Image: Panasonic

Best Boxing Day 2021 sales for home and kitchen

boxing day 2021
Image: Dyson

Best Boxing Day 2021 sales for headphones and home audio

boxing day headphones
Image: Sony

You can find even more Boxing Day deals for headphones here.

Check out all of Gizmodo Australia’s Boxing Day 2021 coverage right here.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Chris is an E-Commerce Editor who works across Pedestrian Group’s many titles. He firmly believes that pop culture peaked with Prince's 'Batdance'.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.