Boxing Day 2021 has come early, so brace yourself for deals, deals and more deals. We’ll be compiling some of the best deals from around the web so you don’t have to go hunting yourself.
Best Boxing Day 2021 sales for tech
- Amazon: Save on Amazon smart home devices, including the Echo Dot (3rd Gen), Fire TV Stick Lite and Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen).
- Anker: Save on a range of Anker chargers, cables and accessories.
- Arlo: Bump up your home’s safety with these Arlo security camera deals.
- DJI: Get up to $400 off on DJI drones and accessories.
- Fossil: Save on select Gen 5 Smartwatches
- Myer: Get 20% off the original price of small electrical kitchen appliances, microwaves, personal care, irons and vacuums.
- Nanoleaf: Get up to 29% off a range of Nanoleaf Shapes starter kits.
Best Boxing Day 2021 for PC gear
- Save up to 40% off select monitors from Dell, Acer, Ben Q and Lenovo.
- Save up to 40% off select Dell, Acer, ASUS and MSI laptops.
- Save up to 40% off on select gaming laptops from ASUS, MSI and Dell.
- ASUS: Save up to 30% off on select ASUS products, including Wifi routers, monitors, keyboards and more.
- Corsair: Get up to 32% off a range of Corsair accessories, including keyboards, headsets and mice.
- EPOS Audio: Save on select EPOS gaming headsets.
- HyperX: Grab a deal on a range of HyperX accessories, including:
- HyperX Alloy Origins Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $126.50 (down from $179)
- HyperX Cloud Gaming Headset – now $217.99 (down from $299)
- HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Gaming Headset – now $99.40 (down from $139)
- HyperX QuadCast – now $225 (down from $299)
- Oculus: Save 10% off the Oculus Quest 2 (128GB) and Oculus Quest 2 (256GB).
- Razer: Grab a deal on a range of Razer accessories, including:
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $239 (down from $394.95)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $160 (down from $239.95)
- Razer BlackShark V2 Wired Gaming Headset – now $104 (down from $174.95)
- Razer Barracuda X Wireless Headset – now $95 (down from $149.95)
- Razer Viper Wired Gaming Mouse– now $89 (down from $134.95)
Best Boxing Day 2021 sales for gaming
Best PS4 and PS5 deals
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4) – now $29.95 (down from $99.95)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS5) – now $29.95 (down from $99.95)
- Back 4 Blood (PS4) – now $44.95 (down from $99.95)
- Deathloop – now $39 (down from $99.95)
- Demon Slayer – Kimetsu No Yaiba: The Hinokami Chronicles (PS4) – now $59.95 (down from $99.95)
- Demon Slayer – Kimetsu No Yaiba: The Hinokami Chronicles (PS5) – now $59.95 (down from $99.95)
- Far Cry 6 (PS4) – now $44.95 (down from $99.95)
- Far Cry 6 (PS5) – now $44.95 (down from $99.95)
- Guardians of the Galaxy (PS4) – now $49 (down from $99.95)
- Resident Evil Village (PS4) – now $49.48 (down from $109.95)
Best Nintendo Switch deals
- Bravely Default II – now $55 (down from $79.95)
- Donkey Kong: Tropical Freeze – now $55 (down from $79.95)
- Just Dance 2022 – now $48 (down from $79.95)
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe – now $55 (down from $79.95)
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX – now $55 (down from $79.95)
- Super Mario Odyssey – now $55 (down from $79.95)
- Save 25% off the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller
- Save $34.95 off the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controller
- Save $20 off this deluxe Switch Game Traveller travel case
Best Xbox deals
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – now $29.95 (down from $99.95)
- Back 4 Blood – now $44.95 (down from $99.95)
- Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition – now $59 (down from $149.95)
- Demon Slayer – Kimetsu No Yaiba: The Hinokami Chronicles – now $59.95 (down from $99.95)
- Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition – now $39 (down from $79.95)
- Far Cry 6 – now $44.95 (down from $99.95)
Best Boxing Day 2021 sales for cameras
- Save up to 55% off a range of camera accessories, including backpacks and tripods.
- Canon: Save on select cameras and kits, including the Canon EOS 1500D and EOS 6D Mark II.
- Instax Mini Link with Pikachu Character case – now $149 (down from $169)
- Panasonic: Save on select cameras and lenses, including the LUMIX G85, LUMIX TZ80 and LUMIX G Vario 100-300mm G Series Telephoto Zoom Lens.
- SanDisk: Save up to 50% off on select Sandisk storage devices.
Best Boxing Day 2021 sales for home and kitchen
- Anker: save 43% off the Nebula projector and accessories.
- BenQ: Save on select BenQ projectors.
- Bosch: Save up to 57% off Bosch tools and garden essentials.
- Dyson: Save $200 off the Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin and $300 off the Dyson V8 Absolute vacuum, and also receive a bonus gift with the Dyson Supersonic hairdryer, Airwrap hair styler and Corrale hair straightener.
- ECOVACS: Get a deal on a DEEBOT robot vacuum cleaner.
- InstantPot: Save up to 40% off the InstantPot range, including the :
- Instant Pot Vortex Mini Air Fryer, 2L (Black) – now $89 (down from $149)
- Instant Pot Vortex Mini Air Fryer, 2L (White) – now $89 (down from $149)
- Instant Pot Duo Nova Multi-Use Pressure Cooker, 8L – now $195.50 (down from $299)
- Instant Pot Duo Nova Multi-Use Pressure Cooker, 5.7L – now $160 (down from $269)
- Instant Pot Duo Nova Multi-Use Pressure Cooker, 3L – now $120.96 (down from $189)
- Lovehoney: Save up to 60% off.
- Philips: Save on selected Philips kitchen and home appliances, including:
- Philips Essential Air Fryer, 4.1L – now $114.95 (down from $199)
- Philips Premium Air Fryer, 0.8L – now $319.20 (down from $399)
- Philips Viva All-In-One Multi-Cooker – now $149 (down from $239)
- Philips Premium XXL Air Fryer, 1.4L – now $299 (down from $429)
- Philips Grain Master Rice Cooker – now $105 (down from $159)
- Sunbeam: Save up to 45% off on kitchen essentials, including:
- Sunbeam Simply Fresh Air Purifier – now $148.95 (down from $199)
- Sunbeam DuraCeramic Air Fryer, 3L – now $87.50 (down from $159)
- Sunbeam Barista Max Coffee Machine – now $449.95 (down from $499)
Best Boxing Day 2021 sales for headphones and home audio
- Bang & Olufsen: Great savings on select Bang & Olufsen speakers, headphones and earbuds, including the E8 3rd Gen Earphones, Beoplay HX Wireless Headphones and Beolit 20 Bluetooth Speaker.
- Bose:
- Edifier: Save on Edifier Speakers, Headsets and Earbuds. Discount applied in prices displayed.
- Jabra: Save up to 30% off Jabra earbuds.
- Panasonic: Save on select Panasonic soundbars, Blu-ray players and more.
- Sennheiser: Pick up the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 earbuds for $325, down from $499.95.
- Sony: Save up to 67% off Sony headphones, earbuds and soundbars.
- TEAC: Save on home audio, headsets and earbuds. Discount applied in prices displayed.
- Ultimate Ears: Save up to 25% off the UE Wonderboom 2 and Megaboom 3 Bluetooth speakers.
- Yamaha: Get up to 37% off on select Yamaha soundbars, record players and more.
