BBC’s Ghosts Is Returning for a Fourth Series of Haunted Shenanigans

When the BBC’s Ghosts first began, the show’s living protagonists Alison and Mike planned to renovate the dilapidated palatial estate they’d inherited into the sort of charming bed and breakfast people would pay good money to visit. The couple’s plan was a good one, and likely would have worked out, were it not for the grand house and its grounds being haunted as hell by a bunch of bumbling ghosts.
Though most of Ghosts’ deceased characters are incorporeal, they’ve done an excellent job of keeping Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) and Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) busy and unable to make much progress turning Button House into a profitable business for the show’s past three seasons. But all of that is about to change. Today the BBC announced that Ghosts has been renewed for a fourth series, and we will see Button House finally open its doors and make a go of luring people in for relaxing stays. Given how hesitant the ghosts have all been to invite even more modern day people into what they consider their home, it’s likely that as soon as rooms start booking up, they’ll get right to trying to force the living out.
There’s currently no announced release date for Ghosts’ fourth series, but the first three and the Ghosts Christmas special are now streaming on HBO Max.
Read more from Gizmodo:
- This New Empire Strikes Back Set Footage Is the Best Thing You’ll See Today
- The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal Says He Doesn’t Want to Take His Helmet Off Too Much
- It’ll Cost $US6,000 ($8,400) to Star Wars LARP With Your Family at Disney World
- The Many Looks of Ahsoka Tano
- Star Wars: Visions Gets It
- Breaking Down Star Wars: The High Republic — Old Jedi, New Tech, and Fascinating Connections
- A Brief Guide to the Long, Ever-Changing History of How Star Wars Has Portrayed Mandalorians
- Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge — The 77 Most Fascinating Things We Learned on Our Trip
- The Weird History Behind Darth Vader’s Castle
- The 35 Best Star Wars Moments of the Disney Era
- New Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge VR Is Here: Easter Eggs, Action, and the Force
- A Very Serious List of Star Wars Characters Matt Smith Could’ve Been in The Rise of Skywalker
Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.