AWS Outage Takes Down Amazon, Disney+, and Venmo

Amazon Web Services (AWS), the engine that powers many of the internet’s most-trafficked websites and apps, appears to be experiencing a widespread outage that is bringing down several popular services.

Amazon, Disney+, and Venmo are all being affected by the outage, and are showing error messages when users attempt to visit their websites. Amazon appears to be aware of the issue and admitted to seeing “Increased Error Rates” in the AWS Management Console. We reached out to Amazon, and the company pointed us to its AWS Service Health Dashboard. An update posted at 8:26 a.m. PT reads:

“We are experiencing API and console issues in the US-EAST-1 Region. We have identified root cause and we are actively working towards recovery. This issue is affecting the global console landing page, which is also hosted in US-EAST-1.

At the moment, DownDetector, an online tool that displays a heat map of real-time outages, shows Amazon experiencing issues throughout the United States, with the most reports coming from New York City, Los Angeles, and other major cities. According to the site, tens of thousands of reports have been filed.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.