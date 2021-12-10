Analogue Pocket Preorders Are Reopening, but the Price Is Going Up

After revealing a couple of weeks ago that its Pocket handheld gaming system would officially start shipping on Dec. 13, today Analogue followed up with good news for those who missed preorders the first time around. Starting Dec. 14, preorders for the Pocket will be open again, with the first units shipping out in early 2022.

Both the Valve Steam Deck and the Panic Playdate fell victim to the supply chain issues and chip shortages plaguing manufacturing around the world and have been delayed until 2022, so those who have already been waiting more than two years for the Analogue Pocket to arrive were relieved to hear that the company was ready to ship product early next week.

But with the ongoing supply chain delays affecting even large corporations like Apple, Analogue isn’t immune to the problem. As a result, the company said in a news post on its website that the next round of preorders will be slightly more expensive. The Pocket will see a price bump from $US200 ($279) to $US219 ($306), although all of the accessories, including link cables, audio cables, cartridge adapters, and even a dock for connecting the console to a TV, will remain the same price.

Preorders begin at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET on Dec. 14 (limited to two units each) and will be sorted into three fulfillment groups. Group A can expect to get their Pocket in the first quarter of 2022, while Group B will have to wait until closer to the end of 2022. As for those who end up in Group C? They’ll need to be a little more patient — delivery isn’t expected until 2023. If you’re desperate to get your hands on a Pocket, it’s not a bad idea to set every alarm clock in your house for next Tuesday morning.