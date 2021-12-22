5 Prime Holiday Streaming Choices Available on Amazon

So this is Christmas, and what can we stream? I’m not sure John Lennon would like me taking creative licence with his Happy Xmas (War Is Over) masterpiece, but this is a guide for what to stream on Amazon Prime Video this holiday season and I cannot get his song out of my head (thanks Myer Christmas playlist).

If you’re one of the lucky ones to have some time off between now and the start of 2022, you might want to sneak some streaming in. There’s a tonne of movies, TV shows and documentaries out there and often, you spend half your time searching for something to watch.

That’s why we’re writing down what we’ll be watching over the Christmas and New Year period, to give you some ideas. We’ve already done such a list for Netflix, Binge and Disney+, with Stan to appear over the next few days.

Here’s what we’re watching over the holidays on Amazon Prime Video.

The Boys

Not all superheroes are good guys and you’ll know that if you’ve watched The Boys. If you’re yet to get started on this superhero meets celebrity meets social commentary meets simply freaking cool show, I urge you to start at season 1, episode 1. Basically, The Boys follows a group of vigilantes set out to take down corrupt superheroes who abuse their superpowers. These superheroes just happen to be celebrities with the usual corruption that follows the rich and powerful around. It’s a a graphic, raunchy drama about the corporatisation of superheroes.

Seasons 1 and 2 are available on Amazon Prime Video, with Amazon confirming that season 3 is on its way.

Burning

Burning is feature-length documentary that takes an unflinching look at the deadly Australian bushfires of 2019-2020, which became known as ‘Black Summer’. Burning was awarded the inaugural Sydney Film Festival Sustainable Future Award, which is awarded to a narrative or documentary film that deepens our knowledge and awareness of the impact of the global climate emergency. Burning is an Amazon original doco and was released on Prime Video in late November. I’m yet to see it, but it’s top of my list, no matter how close to home Burning looks like it’s going to hit.

Burning looks absolutely devastating.

The Wheel of Time

There’s an entire Gizmodo guide to The Wheel of Time, as well as an interview we did with some of the cast. So the 100-150 words I would write here would not do this series justice.

In short (super short), The Wheel of Time is one of the biggest fantasy series of all time, based on Robert Jordan’s 15 books that span more than 11,000 pages of adventure, lore and world-building. Season 1 landed on Amazon Prime Video last month, with episodes dropping weekly. At the time of publish, seven episodes were available to binge with one more coming this year.

I Care A Lot

Black comedy/thriller. Say no more, right? I Care A Lot came out February and there’s a bunch of you yet to see this must-watch Prime Video flick.

Marla Grayson (Rosamund Pike – her second appearance on this list, she’s in Wheel of Time, too) is a professional, court-appointed guardian for dozens of elderly wards whose assets she seizes and cunningly bilks through dubious but legal means. She’s a girl boss asshole that vapes, put simply. Her business partner and lover Fran (Eiza González) is also girl bossing on her own and we’ve also got gangster Roman (Peter Dinklage) putting mob bosses to shame.

This movie is filled with villains, so if you’re easily annoyed, this movie isn’t for you. But, without spoiling anything, you might leave a teeny tiny bit happier than you thought? Maybe? It also shines a horrible light on what happens to a very vulnerable group of people no doubt on the daily.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

It’s not often (or at all) I get to talk about my favourite TV show of all time on Gizmodo. Law & Order: SVU isn’t at all sci-fi, horror or fantasy-adjacent and therefore usually out of Gizmodo’s wheelhouse. But in this list, there are no rules. Except that SVU absolutely rules.

If you’re not familiar (somehow), SVU is a crime drama series from absolute legend Dick Wolf that first aired in 1999. We’re up to season 23 now, but only seasons 1-13 are available on Prime in Australia.

Why is it on this list? Because I absolutely will be re-watching the same episodes for the 400th time on Amazon Prime when I take a quick holiday. You can also catch the OG Law & Order, as well as Law & Order: Criminal Intent and Dick Wolf’s Chicago series: Chicago Fire, Chicago PD and Chicago Med on Prime.

Merry streaming Christmas, everyone.