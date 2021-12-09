These Are the Star Wars Christmas Gift Ideas You’re Looking For

Do you need a Star Wars Christmas gift idea for that special lightsaber-loving, Force-infatuated, Ortolan-obsessed person in your life? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

This is the Way to some great Star Wars Christmas gift ideas.

Before you watch The Book of Boba Fett, why not sample the food of Boba Fett first? This non-stick waffle iron will let you toast up some delicious breakfasts, which will include an indent of the bounty hunter’s infamous helmet. You can also avoid disintegrations with its five temperature settings.

This is the way to the Boba Fett Waffle Maker.

I would like to see the baby. This Grogu toy comes with a bowl full of tentacles, a cookie, a shifter knob, and a spoon, so you can recreate all of your favourite memes. He’ll make different sounds depending on what he’s holding, and will also let you know when he wants to be picked up too. What more could you want?

You can start feeding Galactic Snackin’ Grogu here.

One of the best board games we own. It’s an intricate and fun tactical game with gorgeous pieces to boot.

A board game of epic conflict between the Galactic Empire and Rebel Alliance for 2 – 4 players.

I teared up in all of Carrie Fisher’s scenes in The Last Jedi. The world is a sadder place without her.

Not only was she a talented actress, but also a sharp, humorous and beautiful writer.

When Carrie Fisher discovered the journals she kept during the filming of the first Star Wars movie, she was astonished to see what they had preserved – plaintive love poems, unbridled musings with youthful naïveté, and a vulnerability that she barely recognised. In 1977, Carrie Fisher was just a teenager with an all-consuming crush on her co-star, Harrison Ford. With these excerpts from her handwritten notebooks, The Princess Diarist is Fisher’s intimate and revealing recollection of what happened on one of the most famous film sets of all time – and what developed behind the scenes.

It’s LEGO. It’s art. It’s Star Wars. It’s a great, customisable gift idea.

Face it, you’re never too old for LEGO, and you really can’t go wrong with a Star Wars set. This LEGO Probe Droid is a pretty detailed and faithful recreation, with multiple articulating limbs and a Hoth-inspired base. It’ll look great no matter where it’s displayed. For once, this is the droid that you’re looking for.

You can pick up the LEGO Imperial Probe Droid here.

You’re also never too old for action figures. The Black Series has been a pretty consistent line when it comes to quality, and I’m a sucker for design variations – like this Mandalorian figure that’s inspired by Jango Fett’s armour.

The Star Wars: Black Series Credit Collection – The Mandalorian figure is available here.

Timothy Zahn is one of our favourite Star Wars authors. Considering the recent name drop in the second season of The Mandalorian, it’s not a bad idea to brush up on some backstory.

After Thrawn is rescued from exile by Imperial soldiers, his deadly ingenuity and keen tactical abilities swiftly capture the attention of Emperor Palpatine. And just as quickly, Thrawn proves to be as indispensable to the Empire as he is ambitious; as devoted as its most loyal servant, Anakin Skywalker; and a brilliant warrior never to be underestimated. On missions to rout smugglers, snare spies, and defeat pirates, he triumphs time and again even as his renegade methods infuriate superiors while inspiring ever greater admiration from the Empire. All these lessons will be put to the ultimate test when Thrawn rises to admiral and must pit all the knowledge, instincts, and battle forces at his command against an insurgent uprising that threatens not only innocent lives but also the Empire’s grip on the galaxy and his own carefully laid plans for future ascendency.

You can pick up a copy of Thrawn from here. Don’t forget the sequels, Alliance and Treason.

If your favourite part of Star Wars Battlefront II was the spaceship combat sections, or you just love a good aerial dogfight, this is the game that you’ve been looking for.

Plan skirmishes with your squadron in the briefing room before taking off to the evolving battlefields across the galaxy. Compete in intense 5 vs. 5 multiplayer dogfights or unite with your squadron to tip the scales in monumental fleet battles. Together, you’re the galaxy’s finest.

Star Wars: Squadrons is available on the PS4 and Xbox One.

That’s no moon. I’m big on novelty mugs, and we like the original series design. Simple. Elegant.

You can pick up the Death Star mug here. If this design isn’t for you, there are plenty more.

What can you get a Wookiee for Christmas when he already owns a comb? How about this handy, furry stubby holder?

You can pick up the Chewy Can Cooler here.

Can you ever really have too many Star Wars shirts? Nah.

This one made us laugh, but there are PLENTY of great designs out there, like at Red Bubble and Tee Public.

