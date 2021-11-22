Updates From Spider-Man: No Way Home, Blade, and More

A new Hawkeye clip teases familial strife for Kate Bishop. The CW teases what’s coming on The Flash, Riverdale, Legacies, and more. Get a glimpse of the penultimate episode of Doctor Who: Flux. Plus, Noomi Rapace heads to historical horror in You Won’t Be Alone. To me, my spoilers!

Blade

THR reports Delroy Lindo is in “final negotiations” to join the cast of Marvel’s Blade reboot starring Mahershala Ali. Details on his character are not available at this time.

You Won’t Be Alone

Deadline also has word Noomi Rapace, Anamaria Marinca, Alice Englert, Carloto Cotta, Félix Maritaud, and Sara Klimoska will star in You Won’t Be Alone, a supernatural horror thriller at Focus Features from director Goran Stolevski. The story is said to be set in “an isolated mountain village in 19th century Macedonia” and follow “a young girl who is kidnapped and then transformed into a witch by an ancient spirit. Curious about life as a human, the young witch accidentally kills a peasant in the nearby village and then takes her victim’s shape to live life in her skin. Her curiosity ignited, she continues to wield this horrific power in order to understand what it means to be human.”

The Motor City Girls

In conversation with /Film, Eternals co-writer Kaz Firpo revealed he and brother Ryan Firpo plan to make their directorial debut with The Motor City Girls, a movie described as “The Virgin Suicides meets The Matrix.”

That’s something we’re really passionate about. We just started talking about it. It’s called The Motor City Girls. And for us, it’s a really personal story. It’s ultimately about these five teenage half-sisters in a rundown house on the outskirts of Detroit. And they have these strange and dangerous powers and are sort on this mission, this lifelong mission, to find and dismantle the cult that they were born in. And that’s sort of where their powers came from. It’s like a supernatural detective story. These girls are kind of trying to figure out their origin story, where they came from, and sort of in that way, grapple with the trauma that was handed down to them. It’s really a grounded film. We always kind of describe it a little bit as The Matrix meets The Virgin Suicides. It’s a lot of stuff going on, but it’s a very unique story. And yeah, we really began our journey as filmmakers coming to Hollywood. And we had the great pleasure of writing a lot of really powerful stories that we’re really passionate about. And this is sort of our return to that process of telling stories start to finish, and being filmmakers like we always set out to be, so appreciate you giving us a chance to talk about it.

Scream

Bloody-Disgusting has a new photo of David Arquette and Melissa Barrera in Scream 2022.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Two additional No Way Home TV spots include new footage of Sandman, Electro, and the Lizard.

Mother/Android

When androids decide to rebel against their human masters, Chloe Grace Moretz dons a vest of rusty nails in the trailer for Mother/Android, coming to Hulu December 17.

Riverdale

Sabrina crosses over in the synopsis for “The Witching Hour(s)” airing December 7.

SABRINA SPELLMAN (GUEST STAR KIERNAN SHIPKA) COMES TO RIVERVALE — As Bailey’s Comet passes over Rivervale, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Nana Rose (guest star Barbara Wallace) revisit the tragic stories of the Blossom women through the years. Meanwhile, the once-in-a-lifetime celestial event prompts Cheryl to summon a familiar face to Rivervale – Sabrina Spellman (guest star Kiernan Shipka). Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star. James DeWille directed the episode written by Arabella Anderson (#604). Original airdate 12/7/2021.

The Flash

Damien Darhk offers Barry some (dubious?) advice in the synopsis for “Armageddon, Part IV”.

Barry (Grant Gustin) is shocked when Eobard Thawne (guest star Tom Cavanagh) returns in the most unexpected way, and with a tie to a loved one. Damien Darhk (guest star Neal McDonough) offers advice to Barry but there is a catch. An epic battle begins with Reverse Flash pitted against The Flash, Team Flash, Batwoman (guest star Javicia Leslie), Sentinel (guest star Chyler Leigh) and Ryan Choi (guest star Osric Chau).

Nancy Drew

“Unexpected obstacles” put Nancy’s investigation into the Frozen Hearts murders on hold in the synopsis for “The Voices in the Frost”, directed by Scott Wolf.

SCOTT WOLF DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Nick (Tunji Kasim), George (Leah Lewis) and Bess (Maddison Jaizani) unravel the truth behind a college student’s mysterious death, while unexpected obstacles prevent Ace (Alex Saxon) from working with Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and Agent Park (guest star John Harlan Kim) as they grow closer and investigate the hidden origin of the Frozen Hearts Killer. Also starring Riley Smith and Scott Wolf. Scott Wolf directed the episode written by Katherine DiSavino (#309). Original airdate 12/10/2021.

Legacies

Landon quests for peace in the synopsis for “You Will Remember Me” — the December 9 episode of Legacies.

NOT THE REACTION I EXPECTED — Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) find herself on a dangerous undertaking. Josie (Kaylee Bryant) goes deep for answers as Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) asks Cleo (Omono Okojie) for inspiration and is surprised as to where she finds it. Meanwhile, Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) continues his mission for peace. Matthew Davis, Quincy Fouse, Chris Lee, Ben Levin, and Leo Howard also star. Nimisha Mukerji directed the episode written by Brett Matthews & Layne Morgan (#404). Original airdate 12/9/2021.

Invasion

Caspar and Jamila investigate London’s ruins in the synopsis for “Contact”, the eighth episode of Invasion.

Trevante’s plane lands, but his journey home is just beginning. Caspar and Jamila brave London’s streets, trying to make sense of his secret.

4400

Claudette asserts independence in the synopsis for “Empowered Women Empower Women” — the December 6 episode of 4400.

I’VE GOT YOUR BACK – Claudette (Jaye Ladymore) begins to assert her independence, while Rev (Derrick A. King) keeps his flock close, further raising Jharrel’s (Joseph David-Jones) suspicions. Meanwhile, LaDonna (Khailah Johnson) considers her next move, Keisha (Ireon Roach) has a date with Jessica (guest star Wilder Yari), and Andre (TL Thompson) is concerned by his latest discovery. The series also stars Brittany Adebumola, Cory Jeacoma, AMARR and Autumn Best. Kenny Leon directed the episode written by Felicia Hilario (#107). Original airdate 12/6/2021.

Hawkeye

Kate has an awkward dinner with the ‘rents in a new clip from Hawkeye.

Doctor Who

Kate Stewart and the Ood return while the Doctor is… indisposed, in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Survivors of the Flux”.

Beebo Saves Christmas

Finally, the CW has released a trailer for its Beebo Christmas special airing Wednesday, December 1.

