Updates From Hawkeye, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and More

New set photos from The Last of Us tease a familiar character from the games. Meanwhile, Netflix is teasing a new dark anthology series, The House. Plus, get a glimpse of The Flash’s big crossover in action, and what’s to come on La Brea and Chucky. Spoilers get!

The Scorpion King

In conversation with Screen Rant, producer Hiram Garcia revealed a Scorpion King reboot is now in development at Universal.

Universal had come to us and really wanted to figure out how we can open up that world again. So we’ve been having a lot of fun figuring out how we want to crack that. But that is in the works. We’re looking at bringing a Scorpion King world back to life. And it’s such a special property because for me, it was my first film I ever worked on. It’s when I realised I wanted to be a producer. It was [Dwayne Johnson]’s first starring role. So there’s a lot of love for that franchise. And if we can figure out how to bring it back to the fans in a fun way, it would be really rewarding for us.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Actor Ira Haiden (Will, the “Wizard Master” from A Nightmare on Elm Street, Part 3: Dream Warriors) revealed to The 80’s Slasher Librarian (via Bloody-Disgusting) that he voices the mini Stay-Pufts in Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

I asked my buddy who directed the movie, said I will do anything… any part… voice stuff, ADR, anything. And so I got to do ADR [Additional Dialogue Recording]… I got to play a bunch of ghosts, screaming ghosts and moaning ghosts. And scared children and adults running away from the ghosts. So the people who were running the session said that the director wanted me to stay… that’s when I found out I was going to voice the mini Stay Puft characters. So, there’s a bunch of them up there…there’s one that’s on the grill that’s salivating and sucking it back up, that’s me. There’s one on the Rumba, you’ll see that bumps into Paul Rudd, one of those are me. There’s another guy that’s eating a green jelly bean and poops it out, that’s me. And there’s a bunch of others actors/actresses that are on there also. It was three and a half to four hours of pure fun.

Violent Night

Deadline reports Violent Night, a “coal-dark holiday thriller” starring David Harbour from the writers of the Sonic the Hedgehog movie is now scheduled for a December 2, 2022 release date.

Black Friday

Bruce Campbell immediately regrets his self-sacrificing gesture in a new clip from Black Friday.

Amityville: Uprising

Elsewhere, acid rain turns the hapless residents of Amityville into zombies in the trailer for Amityville: Uprising.

Shining Vale

Deadline reports the Shining Vale TV series will debut Sunday, March 6 at 10 PM on Starz.

The Last of Us

Set photos of Gabriel Luna on the set of The Last of Us have surfaced online.

The House

/Film has our first look at The House, a “stop-motion dark comedy anthology series” at Netflix. More at the link.

Star Trek: Prodigy

The crew is marooned on a deadly planet in the synopsis for “Terror Firma” — the November 18 episode of Star Trek: Prodigy.

Marooned on a deadly planet, the crew must work together with their captive Gwyn to stay alive…except the planet isn’t the only thing in pursuit. Written by: Julie Benson, Shawna Benson Directed by: Alan Wan, Olga Ulanova

Yellowjackets

Meanwhile, the girls plan a “dark arts slumber party” in the synopsis for “Blood Hive” — the December 12 episode of Yellowjackets.

Out in the wilderness, the girls ride the crimson wave and plan a dark arts slumber party. Natalie and Misty tame a stallion. On Halloween night, Shauna parties like it’s 1996.

Hawkeye

Kate believes Clint is the least-popular Avenger due to “branding issues” in a new clip from Hawkeye.

The Flash

Despero warns that it’s Barry himself who will end the world in the trailer for “Armageddon, Part Two.”

Riverdale

The Riverdale kids once again invoke the restless dead in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Ghost Stories.”

La Brea

Isiah must be shoved into “a portal to 1988″ in the trailer for next week’s episode of La Brea.

Chucky

Finally, Chucky goes after parents in the trailer for his next episode, “Double The Loss, Twice The Grieving.”

