TPG Telecom and Nokia Say They Made a Long-Range 5G Video Call

TPG Telecom has on Thursday claimed setting a world record. TPG says it has nailed a long-range video and voice call on a 5G network, alongside its equipment partner Nokia.

TPG and Nokia say they successfully made the long-range video and voice call that spanned 148kms between two commercially available 5G handsets that connected to a single tower in Mt England, Queensland.

In setting the record, Nokia and TPG Telecom say they’ve shown it’s possible to connect people at a distance of 74km from the tower.

The tower, TPG says, was connected to its recently switched-on 5G standalone core network (it uses spectrum in the 700MHz band, which it claims allows it to increase the reach and capability of its mobile services across more of Australia). TPG explained that lower spectrum bands, like the 700MHz used in this demo, are “superior at reaching across wide distances and providing deep indoor 5G coverage in urban and suburban areas”.

“This record-setting achievement has really pushed the boundaries of what was previously thought possible with 5G networks,” said Yago Lopez, TPG Telecom general manager of wireless and transmission networks.

“This will lead to important leaps in capability for our network while also ensuring we can maximise the rollout and coverage of our 5G network to deliver the connectivity benefits of 5G technology to more Australian homes and businesses.”

This recent switch-on of TPG Telecom’s 5G standalone core network, the telco says, tripled its 5G coverage to over 85 per cent of the population in ten of Australia’s largest cities and regions. Not 85 per cent of Australia’s entire population, however, rather over 85 per cent 5G population coverage in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, Canberra, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Wollongong and NSW Central Coast.

TPG says its 5G is capable of delivering speeds of more than 400Mbps.

It also says more than 100 5G sites are being added to the TPG 5G footprint each month, with around 160 sites to be upgraded by the end of November.