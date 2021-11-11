Todd Howard, Man Who Announced Elder Scrolls VI 3 Years Ago, Wants You to Know the Fallout Show Is Still Happening

Making games is hard. So is making television. But there is something slightly ominous about Bethesda’s Todd Howard explaining why the TV show the studio announced with Amazon last year to bring Fallout to streaming hasn’t had an update since, well… it was announced.

Howard, Game Director and Executive Producer at Bethesda Game Studios, offered the brief update in a Q&A session on Reddit’s “Ask Me Anything” community in celebration of the 10th anniversary of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, a game that Bethesda have preceded to release again and again approximately 700 times in that last decade. But not all questions were Skyrim-related, and one fan asked if there were any updates on the studio’s other iconic RPG property: post-apocalyptic ‘50s political tensions/nostalgia simulator Fallout. Or, rather more specifically, the TV series being spun out of the franchise by Amazon Studios.

“Moving ahead,” Howard said of the show. “Really excited to be working with Jonah, Lisa, and Amazon on it.” That’s Westworld’s Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, announced as the series’ producers last year, alongside Howard and Bethesda’s James Altman. And that’s it! That’s your yearly Fallout TV show update.

But Bethesda fans are, of course, used to playing the long game of waiting to hear literally anything about an Elder Scrolls or Fallout project from the studio — like we said, The Elder Scrolls VI was announced three years ago and no one still has any idea when it’ll actually come out, not even Bethesda itself. So maybe the company’s foray into TV with Fallout should be no exception, even if it’s a different medium. War never changes, and neither does perpetually waiting for a Bethseda project with little to no information.

