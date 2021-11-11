Today’s Best Australian Tech Deals

We love a tech deal, friends. Lucky for us, there are plenty of them around at all times.

If you love a red-hot deal as much as us, we’ve rounded up the best ones to get around below. We’ll update this list fairly regularly, so be sure to check in often.

This one is pretty much what it says on the tin. It’s a soundbar with all the standard trimmings like Bluetooth, Alexa voice control, 3D surround sound and so on.

Normally $349, you can pick it up now for $239

In the spirit of Single’s Day, Dell is running a limited time only sale featuring up to 45% off a selected range of laptops. If you’re in the market for a new computer, it’s a great time to treat yourself with discounts that can knock $1000 or even more off.

Our top pick is the Inspiron 15 2-in-1 laptop, which sports an 11th gen Intel Core i7-165G7 Processor, 15.6-inch screen, Microsoft Pen Protocol compatibility and an express charging speed of up to 80% in just one hour. It’s currently on sale for $1,621.99, down from $2,948.99 (45% off).

But hurry, Dell’s Single’s Day Sale ends 4:3oam Friday, 11th November, 2021.

You can browse Dell’s other top deals below:

If you’ve been holding out for the Samsung Galaxy S20FE to drop down further in price, the time is now. Amazon is currently selling the 4G model for $152 less than RRP.

The S20FE is a certified bargain compared to the S20 model and what it lacks in RAM, it more than makes up for with its 32MP camera. From a design perspective, if you’re looking for a slightly bigger screen size and a wider selection of phone colours, then the S20FE is the one for you.

These fashionable ear beans are perfect for those of you who don’t want your in-ear buds to be ‘inner-ear buds’, if you catch our drift. At $99.99, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are a monumental price drop, especially considering its excellent sound quality, long-lasting battery life and super convenient touch controls. But hurry, these guys will sell out fast.

Dell’s Alienware line is pretty well respected when it comes to gaming PC tech, but that prestige sometimes comes with a premium price tag. If you’re currently in the market for a new screen, you can grab this 25-inch monitor with a $250 discount, bringing its price down to $599. This 25-inch Alienware monitor has native refresh rates of up to 240Hz, along with features like AMD Radeon FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-Sync.

You can pick it up for 20% off right here.

Right now, Amazon is offering up to 40% off a selected range of MSI laptops – which are some of the most reliable and popular gaming laptops you can find. Currently, the MSI GE66 Raider has been discounted by 35% while the MSI GL65 Leopard has dropped by 17%.

Both models feature an i7 core processor, 15.6″ display and 16GB RAM. Other than the price tag, the major difference between the two is that the MSI GE66 Raider holds the better graphics card and it runs on Window 10 Pro, making it ideal for mixing business with pleasure.

You can check them out below: