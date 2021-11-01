New Release Date For Epic Viking Thriller The Northman

COVID-19 strikes the movie world again. The Northman has had its release date pushed and now we’ll have to wait until April 22, 2022, to sink our teeth into what can only be described as an epic Viking thriller.

Directed by Robert Eggers, The Northman is an epic revenge thriller that explores how far a Viking prince will go to seek justice for his murdered father.

The movie has an equally epic cast to partner the plot, with Anya Taylor-Joy (Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit), Alexander Skarsgård (The Legend of Tarzan), Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe and Björk (!!!). What a cast.

Eggers has a similarly epic CV, counting The Witch and most recently (well, 2019) The Lighthouse as his claim to fame. For The Northman, Eggers actually co-wrote the screenplay with Icelandic poet and novelist Sjón. Lars Knudson and Mark Huffam are also both named as the film’s producers. The Northman is a co-production of Focus Features and New Regency.

Taylor-Joy was actually in The Witch and Dafoe, The Lighthouse. CinemaCon saw the first footage from the film and the best way they said to describe it was The Witch meets Braveheart.

Filming for The Northman was scheduled for March 2020, but COVID-19 had other plans. Collider speculates the push could be due to the many location changes required for filming and that being hard to navigate during a pandemic.

According to film distribution company Focus Features, The Northman will now be released on April 22, 2022, two weeks later than we had pencilled in. Focus Features, and Anya Taylor-Joy, don’t have much else to say on The Northman at this stage, given they’re both super busy promoting the dazzling Last Night In Soho.

We’ll update this post as soon as we know more, but for now, lock in April 22.