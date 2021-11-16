The Expanse’s New Season 6 Trailer Sends the Rocinante on One Last Thrilling Mission

Expanse fans! You’re gonna need to stop what you’re doing right now and watch the trailer that Amazon Prime Video just released for the show’s upcoming sixth and (sob) final season. That teaser from October? Just a tiny, tiny taste. This new look is a juicy, nerve-wracking, revealing (but not spoiler-y) delight. Just when you thought they couldn’t top season five, well… damn, this looks excellent.

So much to unpack here, starting with Chrisjen Avasarala setting the table with some very dire narration (“We wandered, broken, trying desperately to keep ourselves going by pretending we’re not”) over a montage of our heroes in various settings (a decimated Earth, the Rocinante, ships in the Belt) looking very weary indeed. We also get last season’s charismatic villain, Marco Inaros, picking up exactly where he left off (with what looks to be the help of a new character played by Kathleen Robertson); a clandestine new mission for Bobbie Draper that’ll reunite her with the Roci crew; Drummer assembling an anti-Inaros squad of former OPA rivals; some epic space battles (and the discovery of “the motherlode” … no spoilers in the comments, book readers!); and make sure you watch all the way to the end because OH MY GOD WHAT IS THAT?

The official description: “This season of The Expanse picks up with the solar system at war, as Marco Inaros and his Free Navy continue to launch devastating asteroid attacks on Earth and Mars. As the tensions of war and shared loss threaten to pull the crew of the Rocinante apart, Chrisjen Avasarala makes a bold move and sends former Martian Marine Bobbie Draper on a secret mission that could turn the tide. Meanwhile in the Belt, Drummer and what’s left of her family are on the run and hunted for betraying Marco. And on a distant planet beyond the Rings, a new power begins to rise.”

With a cast that includes Steven Strait (James Holden), Dominique Tipper (Naomi Nagata), Wes Chatham (Amos Burton), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Chrisjen Avasarala), Cara Gee (Camina Drummer), Frankie Adams (Bobbie Draper), Keon Alexander (Marco Inaros), Nadine Nicole (Clarissa Mao), and Jasai Chase Owens (Filip Inaros), The Expanse season six debuts December 10 on Prime Video, with weekly episodes dropping until the January 14 series finale.