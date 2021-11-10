Answer the Call of These Click Frenzy Main Event Mobile Deals

Click Frenzy Main Event 2021 officially kicked off from 7pm (AEST) on November 9, and a few telcos are offering some impressive deals. If you’re in the market for a new mobile plan, or even just a new phone, you’ll want to check out these offers.

Click Frenzy Main Event is set to last for 53 hours, officially ending on the night of November 11, so expect most of these deals to expire by then.

If you’re looking for a prepaid SIM, Boost Mobile has you covered. During Click Frenzy Main Event, Boost has discounted its $30 prepaid SIM down to $10.

This prepaid Boost Mobile SIM will give you 20GB along with 20GB bonus data on your first three recharges, and also allows you to roll over unused data. Boost Mobile has also discounted its $300 prepaid SIM down to $260. This 12-month prepaid SIM shakes out to be just over 21GB for $21.7/month .

The telco is also offerings 10% off refurbished devices, which includes iPhones, iPads and smartwatches.

During Click Frenzy Main Event, Optus-powered telco Circles.Life is offering a discount across its range of SIM-only mobile plans. The monthly price for each of these plans have been reduced, which means you’ll be paying $10/month for its 8GB plan and $30/month for its 100GB plan.

The stand out deal is Circles.Life’s 30GB plan, which has not only been reduced to $15/month but also comes with an additional 20GB of data for the first three months.

These discounts last for the first six months you’re with the telco, except the 5GB monthly plan which lasts for three months. These plans are all contract-free, you can leave at any time.

If your current phone is getting a bit long in the tooth, this Click Frenzy deal could be the perfect excuse for an upgrade. Telstra is offering to knock $250 off its 24-month plan for the Samsung Galaxy S21.

If you’re already sorted for a phone, Telstra is also running Click Frenzy deals for Samsung tablets. This includes $300 off a 24-month plan for both the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+, when paired with one of Telstra’s Upfront Data plan.

Telstra Samsung Galaxy S21 (128GB) plans

Telstra Tab Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (128GB) plans

Telstra Tab Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ (256GB) plans