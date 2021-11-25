The All-Electric Polestar 5 Already Looks Incredible

The Polestar 5, a four-door sedan grand touring all-electric performance car, is coming in 2024, or so Polestar says. It is also the production version of that stunning Precept car we saw from Polestar last year.

Polestar revealed the image in a series about the development of the car, which is expected to be the brand’s flagship vehicle, following in the footsteps of the Polestar 1 and Polestar 2. And probably alongside (or maybe before) the Polestar 3 and Polestar 4, both of which are expected to be electric SUVs.

Here is some copy from Polestar’s press release:

“With the Precept documentary series we are intentionally doing something car companies usually don’t – going behind the scenes transparently as we turn this stunning concept car into production reality. It makes me very proud to see how much of the concept car’s design is making it into the Polestar 5 – a great achievement by our designers and engineers alike,” comments Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO. This third instalment of the series shows the closest look to date at the car on its way to production, thanks to a focus on the exterior design process. As such, it reveals key production features that distinguish Polestar 5 from the show car that debuted in early 2020. This behind-the-scenes look elaborates on the challenges to establish a balance between sensational design and engineering requirements.

Now, there is absolutely nothing remarkable about this except that Ingenlath is right that automakers zealously guard secrets about their upcoming products, for no other reason, at this point, than tradition. And while this information is obviously entirely on Polestar’s terms, it’s better than nothing, and actually quite different from the industry, including Tesla. Maybe especially Tesla, which is an automaker that doesn’t even pay someone to tell journalists that it can’t comment on future product.

Polestar’s video is also a little bit boring, which speaks to the type of information automakers go far to hide. You guys could all bear to let your hair down more.