Our First Look of Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk Proves That No, You Wouldn’t Like Her When She’s Angry

Over the weekend, we were blessed with the news that Marvel’s new series She-Hulk would be coming to Disney+ next year sometime. We also got a sweet, sweet trailer of Tatiana Maslany in all her green splendour. Kind-of.

She-Hulk is set to be part of the next phase of Marvel Cinematic Universe-adjacent television shows on Disney+.

She-Hulk, it’s been a long time coming

In September last year, Marvel Studios found itself a suitable Attorney-at-Law. A lawyer who is also sometimes a big green rage monster.

We reported that Maslany — best known for her role as approximately 90 per cent of the cast of the beloved BBC America clone drama Orphan Black — had been cast in She-Hulk, which is based on the titular Marvel Comics character.

In the comics, and in the show it seems, Jennifer Walters is the cousin of Bruce Banner, who inherits his gamma-radiation transformation powers after a blood transfusion — a process that also allows Jen to control her moments of raging out, unlike her cousin.

Over the weekend, during Disney+ Day, we got a teaser trailer for She-Hulk.

Let’s break the trailer down

She-Hulk is a lawyer who specialises in superhuman-oriented legal cases.

The footage only gives us a very brief glimpse of Maslanay greened up, wearing a white and purple jumpsuit evocative of her classic comics costume.

The footage begins with a non-Hulked Jennifer practicing yoga in her apartment, and walking to her day job as an attorney, as she tells us overtop, well, exactly that: she’s Jen Walters, a lawyer, and very, very normal. That is, until we cut to the aforementioned hulk-out shot. “Well, not that normal,” she adds.

Aside from a clip of Bruce Banner testing Jen, hooked up to a headset in an isolation chamber. “These transformations are triggered by anger and fear,” a hulked-up Bruce tells Jen, we don’t get a whole lot else.

We do, however, get Jen and Bruce in retro, ‘70s-style clothing on a fake rooftop set.

“Don’t make me angry,” Jen says, dramatically pivoting to the camera. “You wouldn’t like me when I’m angry.”

The tone is intentionally goofy, suggesting that Jen’s preponderance for fourth-wall metahumor from her classic comics could be something we get to see at play in the series.

What else do we know about She-Hulk?

The She-Hulk series is created by Jessica Gao (Rick and Morty, Silicon Valley) for Disney+. Gao serves as head writer with Kat Coiro (The Mick, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia) leading the directing team.

She-Hulk will also star The Good Place’s Jameela Jamil as Jen’s off-again, on-again arch-nemesis Titania, the series will also feature Hamilton’s Renée Elise Goldsberry and The Morning After’s Ginger Gonzaga. It will also feature Tim Roth and Mark Ruffalo reprising their Marvel roles as the Abomination and Bruce Banner/the Incredible Hulk, respectively.

Filming began in mid-April this year.

While we don’t know all that much more about She-Hulk, it’s expected the 10-episode series will welcome a host of Marvel characters when it lands on Disney+ sometime next year.

This post has been updated with more info since it was first published. Stay tuned and we’ll add more as soon as we can.