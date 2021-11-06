The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Stranger Things’ Season 4 Trailer Brings California Chaos to Eleven

Image: Netflix

When Stranger Things wrapped up its third season all the way back in the dystopian year of 2019, the unlucky Byers family and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) packed up their things to leave the troubled town of Hawkins, Indiana for greener and less monstrous pastures. Where do you take a former telekinetic girl and a kid who got stuck in an alternate dimension to start a new life? Why, California of course!

Revealed during Netflix’s “Stranger Things Day” event, aka the date Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) vanished, the new trailer for the upcoming fourth season sees Eleven write a letter to her boyfriend Mike (Finn Wolfhard) detailing her new life in the west coast. The new house looks nice, and it must be fun getting rides to school in a pizza truck, but otherwise, it ain’t looking so fun for our once-powerful protagonist.

Much as she tries to insist in her letter she’s having the time of her life moving on from Hawkins and Hopper’s (presumed) death, it’s very clear that she’s doing anything but. “I’ve made lots of friends,” she narrates as we see her getting ignored by a classmate. If that weren’t bad enough, she gets hit with a spitball, and those are never fun. Like so many teens in school, Eleven at least has the upcoming spring break to look forward to. But once she drops the promise in her letter that spring break will be “the best ever,” that’s when things predictably go bad with glimpses of chaos to come.

If the bits of a shootout in her home and being chased by the government are any indication, going to the roller rink may not be the best move for Eleven at the moment. Now lacking her powers, Eleven’s in a different kind of danger than before, but it seems like the new season may be bringing in some other test subjects to pick up the supernatural slack. Stranger Things’ fourth season will hit Netflix in 2022.

