Star Wars’ $8,290 Cruise Has Lightsaber Training, First Limb Gets Removed for Free

Star Wars' $8,290 Cruise Has Lightsaber Training

We’ve spoken in the past about the upcoming Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser resort that’ll let visitors live out their wildest Disney approved cosmic fantasies. If spending six grand to feel like you’re in a movie that cost hundreds of millions wasn’t already enticing, you’ll be pleased to hear that you’ll be able to act out those dreams of being a Jedi you always had as a kid, but could only make reality with toilet paper rolls or rulers from Home Depot.

Like with Luke Skywalker in A New Hope, there’ll be a station for you to practice how to use a lightsaber, though from the video below, it mostly entails hitting the beam with your saber. Sadly, these lightsabers aren’t those cool looking “real” ones that were revealed back in May. There also appears to be none of the wild arse saber-spinning that made up the most of the prequel fights, we’re firmly in the territory of lightsabers being weapons of A More Civilized Age. At least it appears to really test your reflexes, and it should be a fun challenge if you were into the old “Simon” game. Just be sure to watch yourself around the younglings.

Maybe you don’t want to be a Jedi, perhaps you want to feel more like you’re piloting a starship for the Republic. (Or Rebels, Resistance, you get the idea.) The bridge of the Starcruiser will fulfil those wishes, and you can take the ship to hyperspace, which looks like it’ll be really cool in first person. Bad news if you’re a parent, though, because all the buttons can be pushed on the bridge. There’s also a station where you can defend the ship like you’re in a real space battle, with TIE fighters screaming and weaving all around you as you try to blast them to pieces.

Perhaps it’ll be a fun experience to go through someday, but unless you already know you’re getting in, you won’t be able to do Galactic Starcruiser for a good, long while. Once it hits in March, it’ll be sold out until at least July. Guess you’ll have to tide yourself over with that $US4 (A$6) comic. Just pretend the issue is a mini-lightsaber after you’re done reading it.