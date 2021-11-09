SpinTel Also Has Two 5G Wireless Broadband Plans, Taking on the Big Players

Last week Telstra announced its 5G Home Internet plan, following the likes of the other big players (TPG, Vodafone and Optus) in giving you ways to avoid NBN. But did you know SpinTel also has a 5G wireless broadband option?

SpinTel’s pitch for wireless broadband is pretty much it:

“NBN down? Waiting too long to get connected? No cable? Wireless Internet is the alternative you’re looking for. Get beamed directly to your home from a dedicated network that is independent of phone lines, cable, and mobile networks. Powered by our super-fast 5G or 4G nationwide network and gives you the freedom to roam within your home without the need for phone lines and cable.”

SpinTel offers no lock-in contracts and a ‘14 days’ trial for coverage guarantee’ for its 5G wireless broadband.

SpinTel has two 5G Unlimited wireless broadband deals available, both requiring the Nokia FastMile 5G modem.

The first plan is 5G Unlimited 100Mbps. It costs $69 a month but you’ll also need to pay for the hardware if you don’t have the Nokia FastMile kit, which is $20. So it’s a $69 (nice) plan, but the total cost will come to $89 for the first month.

The second, the 5G Unlimited 225Mbps, is currently on special for $80 a month for the first six months. After that, the monthly charge will be $90 a month. You also have to factor in the $20 modem charge here, too. The $10 discount is only available for new registrations.

There is a catch, however

The 5G Unlimited wireless broadband service is only available in selected areas on the Optus 5G network with the SpinTel supplied modem.

To see if their 5G service reaches you, you can use SpinTel’s address checker.

Whilst the SpinTel wireless broadband service uses the Optus 5G network, it is designed to be used in the home and its data speeds are different to mobile and mobile broadband speeds on the 5G network. Your actual speed will depend on a number of factors, including congestion, location, local conditions, hardware, software and general internet traffic.

How does SpinTel 5G Wireless Broadband stack up?

TPG in early September started offering 5G home broadband, with two plans, Premium and Max. On Premium, customers get unlimited data, pay $0 in upfront fees and receive up to a maximum of 100/20Mbps for $69.99 a month. The Max plan is similar, it just doesn’t have a cap on maximum upload and download speeds and costs $79.99 a month.

Vodafone unveiled its 5G fixed wireless home internet service in September, too, offering two 5G services: an unlimited download plan with speeds up to 100Mbps at $75 a month, as well as an unlimited download plan with speeds at the maximum 5G speed for $85 a month.

Telstra’s 5G Home & Business Internet plan is $85 a month for 1 TB of data. Telstra says the average typical download speed of 378Mbps is reached during the busy 7 pm – 11 pm period.

Meanwhile, Optus gives you the option to pay $79 a month for speeds capped to 100Mbps or $89 a month for uncapped speeds.