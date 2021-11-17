Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Hot Toys Figure Showcases Peter’s Newest Look

Still excited by last night’s Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer? Well, you can prolong those Marvel Cinematic Universe endorphins by checking out Hot Toys’ new figure of the upcoming movie’s Spider-Man. Not only is it gorgeous (as usual) but it offers a great look at the new costume Peter Parker (Tom Holland) will be wearing in the movie, which is called the “Integrated Suit” for reasons that will become abundantly clear as you check these pictures out.

The Figure

Image: Marvel Studios/Hot Toys

Stylistically, the red, blue, and gold suit shares a lot of design elements of his Iron Spider suit, as seen in Avengers: Infinity War (and other films). However, it’s less busy than its forebear, using thicker, fully gold spider-legs and trim rather than the gold-lined blue bars. I think it’s an improvement.

The Base

Image: Marvel Studios/Hot Toys

Hot Toys doesn’t just do figures, of course, it’s also made this stunning base for your Spidey to stand on or near, featuring a pair of the prehensile robot tentacles of Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) and a couple of Pumpkin Bombs courtesy of the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe). What’s especially cool is that Doc Ock’s pinchers are articulated, which means they can be open, closed, or wrapped around Spidey’s neck. They’re also bendable so you can pose them however you want.

The Arms

Image: Marvel Studios/Hot Toys

Perhaps one of the reasons the Integrated Suit looks so much like the Iron Spider costume is because it also has the original’s retractable legs! If Spider-Man is going to fight five of his greatest foes from the multiverse, he’s going to need all the help he can get.

The Wings

Image: Marvel Studios/Hot Toys

But the Integrated Suit also has the wings from Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home, which attach to the figure magnetically. However, they look different than they appeared in those movies — they’re much larger and darker, and thus less comics-accurate. However, you can’t say the Integrated Suit hasn’t integrated two of Peter’s many Spidey suits’ most useful tech.

The Babyface

Image: Marvel Studios/Hot Toys

It wouldn’t be a Hot Toys toy if it didn’t come with an extra head with an eerily accurate likeness of the actor.

The Webs

Image: Marvel Studios/Hot Toys

Gotta have the webs. They are six different webs that can be attached to his web-shooters, and one “open” one, meaning it looks like he’s already shot it at something. Also, this is a very cool pose.

The Accessories

Image: Marvel Studios/Hot Toys

Of course, the webs aren’t all. The figure comes with five different sets of eyes to stick on his mask, a loose version of his mask that Peter can hold in his hand, 11 different hands in a variety of positions, a mobile phone, and a stand. The figure will run you $US285 ($392), arrive in the first quarter of 2023, and can be pre-ordered here. But wait, there’s more!

The Bonus

Image: Marvel Studios/Hot Toys

There’s also a Deluxe version of the figure which includes this half-masked version of Spidey and looks for all the world like he’s wearing a beanie. The Deluxe version also includes…

The Catch

Image: Marvel Studios/Hot Toys

If you noticed that the cool base wasn’t pictured in the regular figure’s set of accessories, good catch. It also only comes with the Deluxe figure, which raises the price to a hefty $US425 (A$584). If you think the half-masked head and base are worth the extra $US135 (A$185), you can pre-order them and the accompanying action figure here.