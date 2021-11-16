Please Enjoy Simu Liu’s Recut of This Shang-Chi Fight Scene

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings may be available to stream on Disney+ following last Saturday’s Disney+ Day, but that doesn’t mean we can’t improve on perfection. Simu Liu, for example, can always make things better, even if he already did by being the main star. Simu Liu has released the ‘Simu Cut’ of a fight scene from Shang-Chi, in particular that scene where he fights his sister in the underground (or, considering it was in a tall building, above ground) arena.

Look, that scene was already terrific – well lit, well fought, well acted, had the right amount of action and was all-round very well done. Buuuuut… Simu’s cut adds some more character to it. Dudes rock.

I’m doing it. I’m releasing the Simu cut. pic.twitter.com/9Qy23FLNuC — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) November 15, 2021

Ooooof, that hurts to watch. Right in the two rings *gestures around to see if anybody appreciated that joke*. Also Xialing (Meng’er Zhang) rules and I can’t wait to see what happens with her character.

It’s always fun to see edits like this ‘Simu Cut’, often seen as ‘YouTube Poops’ or ‘YTPs‘. Marvel movies are pretty prone to such edits, especially the Raimi Spider-Man movies, which are rife with shitposting potential.

As pointed out in the comments, the cinematographer of Shang-Chi, Bill Pope, can’t seem to avoid these types of edits. You might remember this equally great edit of a fight scene from The Matrix.

This is not the first time this has been done to a film with Bill Pope as cinematographer ???? pic.twitter.com/OPw0DYDQ54 — The Noir Litchi (@RobbieTheYang) November 15, 2021

Simu Liu really is the gift that keeps on giving, blessing us with the Simu Cut without us demanding he #ReleaseTheSimuCut. Still better than the Snyder Cut. I love you, Simu Liu, never change.

If you want to watch the original fight scene from Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings (you really should), you can watch it on Disney+.