Shang-Chi Will Release On Disney+ This November

For locked-down Marvel fans in Australia, the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was bittersweet. The next chapter of the MCU finally landed in September, but many of us weren’t able to watch it. While the film was released in some states in September, cinemas across the east coast of New South Wales and Victoria remained firmly shut, forcing the viewing date out to October. Luckily, there’s a Disney+ alternative on the way.

In late August, Disney detailed its plans for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and committed to an initial cinema-only release in Australia. But the company also stated this cinema-exclusive window would only last 45 days, after which the film would be available for streaming on Disney+.

The news was initially revealed in an investor call in August. But with Disney holding its Disney+ Day on Friday (either late at night Friday or super early Saturday morning for us Aussies), we now have confirmation that it’s only a matter of time before you can hit play on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in Australia from the comfort of your lounge room.

We’ve got an explainer on Disney+ Day, which, in addition to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, will also see the Jungle Cruise and a number of other films like a SIXTH (!!) Home Alone title – Home Sweet Home Alone premiere on the platform.

But all-in-all, it’s good news for those of you who didn’t make it to the cinema (or those that want to watch Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings again), providing you have a Disney+ subscription.

What else can I watch (or re-watch) while I wait for Shang-Chi on Disney+?

For the most part, Shang-Chi tells its own standalone origin story. However, there are a few pieces of MCU history you could revisit beforehand that will absolutely make your viewing of the film that much better. If you do want to pack some more flicks into your viewing schedule before you see Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on Disney+, we recommend starting with four spectacular titles: Ant-Man, Iron Man 3, All Hail the Kind and Marvel Studios Legends.

Ant-Man, Iron Man 3, All Hail the King and Marvel Studios Legends are all on Disney+. Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will land there soon.

This post has been updated since first publication.