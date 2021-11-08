The Samsung Galaxy S22 Could Be Yours in February

The hype has begun building around the next Samsung Galaxy flagship, with leaked pictures of the upcoming S22 circulating the Twittersphere.

If leaks are to be believed, we could have new Samsung Galaxy S22 devices in our hands early next year, with an Unpacked event reportedly scheduled for February.

While Samsung is “investigating” my S22 Ultra leak… EXCLUSIVE ????

Unpacked event for S21 FE

January 4, 2022

No pre-order period

Available January 11, 2022 Unpacked event for S22 lineup

February 8, 2022 @ 10:00am ET

Pre-orders begin same day (2/8)

Available February 18, 2022 ???? pic.twitter.com/S9n9rAf1cs — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) November 6, 2021

The leaked pics come by way of the sometimes-reliable tipster Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech. According to Prosser, Samsung will hold an Unpacked event for the Galaxy S22 line up on February 8, 2022 at 10:00 am ET (2:00 am February 7 AEDT).

He believes Samsung will start taking pre-orders of the S22 on the day of the event, with the devices to be available about a week later on February 18, 2022.

But Samsung may release the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE prior to the S22 range, at another Unpacked even to be held in January.

What can we expect from the Samsung Galaxy S22?

The Galaxy S21 was released earlier this year, giving us the S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra. It’s expected this pattern will continue into 2022 but the S22+ model may be renamed to the S22 Pro.

Samsung’s August event also gave us two new foldable phones in the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3. It then last month showed off customisable options for the foldable phones.

While the photos of the new Galaxy S22 Ultra look like they were snapped when someone was running out the door, the camera array on the back looks worse than when it was teased in renders a while back.

Prosser says the Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a 108MP wide-angle primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP telephoto lens with 10x zoom and a second 10MP telephoto lens with 3X zoom.

There’s no immediate word of which of those cameras will have optical versus digital zoom. That fifth circle on the back of the Galaxy S22 Ultra is apparently a laser-autofocus sensor.

Samsung Galaxy S22 ???? Pre-order on February 8, 2022

Launch on February 18, 2022 pic.twitter.com/5iaAr9KrM8 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) November 5, 2021

We also believe the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will include a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It’s also likely to be paired with up to 16GB of RAM and at least 512GB of storage.

Of course, it, and the rest of the S22 range, will boast 5G (Samsung began dipping its toes in the 5G waters at its S10 launch in 2019 and all three of its 2021 models had 5G).

This year, at the entry level, we had the S21, which comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage variants. Then the S21+, which has the same RAM and storage options.

Then there’s the big daddy Samsung S21 Ultra, which gave us 12GB RAM with 128GB or 256GB storage, or 16GB RAM with 512GB storage options.

With the S21, Samsung chose not to return to the 1TB, like it offered with the specced out S10+. But this could be one upgrade with the Samsung Galaxy S22.

One of the leaked pics shows an S Pen sliding out, which means the renders that Onleaks posted were somewhat on the mark: this is the return of Samsung’s Galaxy Note though without the separate branding.

S22 pricing and colours

At launch, the starting prices of the S21 range in Australia was $1,249 for the Samsung Galaxy S21, $1,459 for the Samsung Galaxy S21+ and $2,149 for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. There’s no reason (just yet) to suggest the Samsung Galaxy S22 would deviate too far from these prices.

On the colour front, the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ could be available in black, green, pink gold and white variations. The S22 Ultra would also be available in black, green and white, but swap the pink gold for dark red.

We’ll update you as we know more, but for now, pencil in February 7 at 2:00 am AEDT for the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy S22.