Get Lit With up to 41% Off Philips Hue Lighting

If you’ve been looking to give your living space a bit of a makeover, but are currently limited by space, money, or a particularly strict landlord, smart lighting is a great solution. With the simple flip of a switch, a smart light will let you change up the atmosphere and the look of a room.

While Philips Hue range has firmly established itself as the big dog of smart lighting, it’s not exactly the cheapest option available.

While Black Friday officially starts on November 26, there are a few early bird deals available right now on Philips Hue’s lighting range.

What Philips Hue lights are on sale for Black Friday 2021?

The starter kit for the Philips Hue white and colour ambience smart bulbs is currently on sale for $289, down from the usual RRP of $314. This Philips Hue starter kit includes three of these smart bulbs, along with the Hue Smart Bridge.

A single Philips Hue white and colour ambience bulb has a retail price of $98.98. Now multiply that number by three and add in the $98.94 price tag for the Hue Smart Bridge, and you’re looking at a total cost of $395.88.

At the moment, you can get the Hue Smart Bridge for $64.65 and three white and colour ambience bulbs for $69.95 each and you’ve got a stellar package of $274.50. For the time being, it’s now cheaper to buy all four products separately than in the starter kit.

If you really want to deck out your home, you can go all out by adding a gradient light strip for $299.95, down from $399.95. It’s ideal for adding a bit of flare to your TV set up and seamlessly allows you to blend a rainbow of colours.

You can also pair the gradient light strip with a Hue Play Extension, which is capableof adaption to your space and can be brought into your study or gaming room to add the perfect ambiance for whatever you do. Currently on sale for $88.95 thanks to Black Friday, you’ll save a nice $20.05 off its RRP. If you want more bang for your buck, grab this 2-pack for $166.95 (down from $239) instead.

Finally, don’t limit the vibe to your interiors. Take it outside with this LED garden floodlight. Boasting an expansive 16 million colours to choose from, you’ll be conducting your next summer BBQ in style. Maybe even hosting an impromptu dance off? You can grab your garden floodlight for $219.95 (RRP $307.95) here.

What can the Philips Hue smart lights do?

These Philips Hue smart bulbs let you pick from 16 million different colours, along with warm to cool white light, allowing you to perfectly control the ambience and mood of your surroundings. On top of being able to control the smart bulb’s scenes, you’re also able to program them to turn on and off during set times while also setting pre-defined displays.

There’s also a psychological benefit if you apply Colour Theory to your lighting choices. Having a thought time trying to get to sleep? Set the bulb in your bedroom to be a muted blue, warm red or dark pink. In the evening, set the light to a warmer tone, and it’ll help you to wind down and relax a bit better.

If you’re not sure where to start when it comes to installing your Philips Hue lights once they’ve arrived, you can check out our guide here.

The Philips Hue Smart Bridge acts as an anchor point for controlling your home’s smart lights – even when you aren’t home. The Philips Hue Bridge is also compatible with virtual assistants like Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant, which will allow you to activate these smart lights with your voice.

