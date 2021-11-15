Oppo Slides in Another Cheeky A Series Phone for 2021 and Its Battery Is Juicy

Just when you thought we were at the end of phone announcements for the year, OPPO slips another cheeky A series into the mix – the OPPO A54s.

OPPO’s new budget smartphone, the OPPO A54s, is now available in Australia. OPPO phones usually have a fair amount of grunt to them, even on the cheaper side of things, and this new phone is no exception.

Packed with a ginormous 5,000mAh battery, three cameras on the back and a MediaTek Helio G35 CPU on the insides, OPPO doesn’t like to hamfist its cheaper phones. Let’s get into it all.

OPPO A54s Specs

A year ago, we said similar specs to these were pretty standard for a $300 phone, excluding some specifics. Now, it’s pretty clear that OPPO isn’t in the business of offering underpowered smartphones at any price point. The notable standouts include a 5,000mAh battery and a 6.52-inch display, along with a 60hz refresh rate and a triple camera array on the back.

Here’s the full list of specs:

Display: 6.52-inch 1080p display

OPPO A54s Price Australia

The OPPO A54s costs $299 in Australia, which is a pretty good price considering its operating system and specs, especially its battery. If you’re after a cheaper smartphone, this could be the right one for you.

Oppo A54s Availability Australia

The OPPO A54s is available in Australia starting today. You can pick it up from JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, Officeworks and Australia Post.