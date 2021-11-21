You Can Score a $100 Gift Card When You Buy an Oculus Quest 2

The Oculus Quest 2 was one of the biggest releases of last year, and while Meta plans on retiring the brand name, it’s still one of the best virtual reality headsets on the market, for both price and functionality.

In Australia, the Quest 2 is only available through either Oculus directly or Amazon Australia – but you might want to grab in through the latter as the online retailer is currently offering a cracking early Black Friday 2021 deal for the VR headset.

If you pick up an Oculus Quest 2 through Amazon Australia between now and 29 November (aka Cyber Monday), you’ll receive a $100 Amazon credit. This offer is available for both the 128GB model and 256GB model Oculus Quest 2.

The credit will expire on 31 March 2022, so you’ve got plenty of time to make use of it. Although considering an Oculus Link cable will set you back $129 and an Elite Strap costs $79, that $100 credit could be a helpful way to pick up some Quest 2 accessories.

Still, one of these is a big investment to make, but Amazon Australia purchases are also available with buy-now pay later services like Zip Pay* (where you can pay back interest-free over time) if you prefer that method of shopping.

The Quest 2 is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Platform processor and 6GB of memory, giving it a solid performance boost in comparison to its predecessor.

The 90Hz LCD display provides an 1832 x 1920 resolution as well, making it the most attractive Oculus headset to date. All of this is packaged within the Quest 2’s lightweight, streamlined design, and even the Touch controllers have been upgraded to be more comfortable with better haptic feedback. Like the previous Quest, you can run it as a standalone headset, or you can connect it to your PC via USB to play any of your VR-compatible games.

