Say Watt? Nanoleaf’s Smart Lights Are up to 30% Off Right Now

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

When people think about smart lights, they tend to think about rooms lighting up with the sound of their voice. Nanoleaf’s fantastic light panels take it one step farther. They’re a convenient way to change a room’s mood and atmosphere with the press of a button. With Nanoleaf’s light panels, you can add a pop of colour to make your WFH desk a little less dull.

However, Nanoleaf’s range comes at a bit of a steep cost. For instance, their Shapes starter kit usually retails for $350. It’s not a purchase you can just splash out on without really having thought about it first.

Thankfully, Amazon’s come to the rescue with its early Black Friday deals so you can grab up to 32% off.

Don’t forget that Black Friday officially starts on November 26, but there are a few early bird tech deals available now.

Save up to 32% off select Nanoleaf smart lighting

Nanoleaf’s Canvas and Shapes line are very different to the usual “smart lights” setup. Instead of an LED light bulb or light strip that you can control from your phone or smart home hub, you get a set of triangle or hexagon-shaped panels.

They’re easy to rearrange and join with one another to create geometric patterns on your wall. These light panels also respond to external stimuli. Touching them will make the panels flash a different colour, and they can even respond to the music you’re playing.

You still control them via a phone app and program them to display any number of bright and colourful patterns.

You can currently save 29% off the price tag of the Nanoleaf Shapes Triangle and Shapes Hexagon starter kits, along with 21% off the Canvas starter kits.

If your taste in home decor runs a bit more rustic, you can pick up the recently released Nanoleaf Elements panels for $343.20, down from $429.99. These panels have a wood grain veneer, which gives these lights a more rustic feel. However, the Nanoleaf Elements panels don’t support RGB colours.

In Gizmodo’s review of the triangle Shapes, we noted the therapeutic effect these smart lights have:

My sleep has improved significantly while I’ve been using the Nanoleaf lights, as has my mood. While it’s hard to properly gauge the exact impact in numbers, I’ve noticed I’m much more relaxed using the devices to read before bed. Like being in a warm bath, they’re great for carving out time for yourself and focusing on your mental health.

Pick up Nanoleaf starter kits under $200

If you want to take advantage of these deals, but don’t want to crack a $200 budget, the five-pack Shapes Hexagon starter kit is on sale for $168.99 (down from $229.99), and the five-pack Shapes Triangles Mini starter kit is available for $138.99 (down from $189).

But if you already own one of these starter kits, the respective hexagon extension sets are also currently on sale for 34% off too. Like what you see? Then add on the Shapes triangles expansion for a sweet $87.79 (down from $119.99).

Meanwhile, you can also grab a Nanoleaf Essentials Smart Bulb for just $27, down from its usual $39.99 price tag. We were pretty impressed with them earlier this year and found changing the colours to be super satisfying as well as easy to use.

And finally, the Nanoleaf lightstrip is also on sale for $68.99 (down from $99.99) so you can deck out your TV with a mesmerising rainbow hue. You can even use them to give your gaming station a literal glow-up, just like we did.

Shop the Nanoleaf range here.

Check out all of Gizmodo Australia’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021 coverage right here.