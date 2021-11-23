Mass Effect TV Series May Be on the Way From Amazon Studios

No doubt buoyed by word that Wheel of Time is a hit out of the gate, Amazon Studios is once again reaching into its alarmingly deep pockets to fund another genre show: an adaptation of popular BioWare and Electronic Arts video game Mass Effect.

This news comes courtesy of Deadline, which kind of tucked it into an article trumpeting the success of the just-launched Robert Jordan series. But it makes sense, both considering the huge Mass Effect fan base that’s already in place, and the fact that The Expanse is about to premiere its sixth and final season: a Mass Effect series has all the potential to be Amazon’s next sci-fi sensation.

It’s not set in stone yet — the trade reports that the streamer “is nearing a deal to develop [the] series,” but it bolsters that with some enthusiastic comments from Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke: “You will see us continuing to invest in fantasy genre of all kinds, we have a genre-focused team on the ground in Studios who work tirelessly with our creative partners on those slates, and you can look forward to more.”

There’s no word on how forward we’ll be looking to see Mass Effect — much less who’ll be showrunning, directing, writing, and starring in the potential series — but Salke did have a shred of information on Lord of the Rings, season one of which is slated to arrive in September 2022. “All systems are go on that show, it looks absolutely incredible and we can’t wait to launch it to the world. We know our global audience is hungry for elevated fantasy and shows based on beloved IP; we see that with Wheel of Time, and Lord of the Rings will be the centrepiece of our year.”

What do you think of the Mass Effect news? Are you tuning into Wheel of Time? Are you as “hungry for elevated fantasy and shows based on beloved IP” as Amazon Studios hopes? Sound off below!

