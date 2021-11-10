The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Lost in Space’s Season 3 Trailer Is Full of Sci-Fi Action and Family

Published 6 hours ago: November 11, 2021 at 3:02 am
After a considerable wait, Netflix’s live-action Lost in Space is ready to fly once more, and for the last time. The Robinson family’s story will wrap up in season three and a new trailer reveals just what’s in store for them and their helpful robot.

We got a brief look at the action in the first teaser but take a look at the first full trailer for Lost in Space’s final season:

Starring Molly Parker, Toby Stephens, Maxwell Jenkins, Taylor Russell, Mina Sundwall, Ignacio Serricchio, Parker Posey, and Brian Steele as the Robot, Lost in Space season three begins streaming on December 1.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.

